DESTINATION BERSATU – FOR UMNO’S 9 MINISTERS, 8 DEPUTY MINISTERS? WHAT SEATS WILL THEY CONTEST IN GE15 IF THEY STAY IN UMNO OR IF THEY MOVE TO BERSATU – TOGETHER THEY CAN GIVE MUHYIDDIN ANOTHER 17 SEATS IF ZAHID CONTINUES TO GIVE THEM SPACE

Antara Bacul, Harimau Kertas Dan Pengecut

semua menteri Umno kekal dalam Jemaah Menteri 
Nazri  kecam presiden “kurang sifat kepemimpinan” 
presiden tidak ada kepemimpinan 
beliau tidak jangka presiden akan arah menteri Umno letak jawatan 
presiden bimbang mereka tidak mahu ikut arahan 
kamu didakwa di mahkamah, kamu mesti lakukan apa yang terbaik bagi parti
berdepan 47 tuduhan pecah amanah, rasuah, pengubahan wang haram 
kepemimpinan presiden sebabkan Umno dilihat lemah

(OSTB : Bukan “dilihat” saja, dumbno memang dunggu)

  • menteri Umno kekal dalam Kabinet 
  • Nazri cabar menteri Umno meletak jawatan 
  • Sudah terang menteri (Umno) tak ingin letak jawatan 
  • Umno “harimau kertas” 
  • menteri Umno “pengecut” 
  • mereka dapat “talian hayat” dpd PM 
  • Muhyiddin umum semua menteri Umno kekal  
OSTB :  Mr Lim yes that is quite obvious. 
 
The larger question is why dont these Umno Ministers quit? And take down Muhyiddin?  
 
Firstly the Umno Ministers need the Cabinet positions for perks and power. If you are not a Minister the politics of patronage in Umno comes to a sudden stop. This is also an obvious statement. As my old schoolteacher used to say, if it is ‘needless to say’ then why say it? 
 
But the larger factor is there is now an acquiescence, an acceptance that Tan Sri Muhyiddin is the leader of the Malays.  That indeed Muhyiddin has stepped into the role of leader.
 
No country in the world has the monopoly on handling the Covid to perfection. India is now facing a sudden second wave that appears unstoppable again. The culprit : political rallies involving tens of thousands of people. (Its election time again in India).
 
The next phase is where will those NINE Umno Ministers and EIGHT deputy Ministers stand in the next elections?
Will they remain in Umno? Will they join Bersatu? 
Bersatu is getting stronger by the day. 
UMNO appears to be dying by the day.
 
UMNO (as you know) is led by the most incompetent nincompoops. 
 
More than power and the patronage offered by a Cabinet position, there is an acceptance of Tan Sri Muhyiddin as leader of the Malays.
 
This government will stay the course until 2023.  It may happen that Muhyiddin will prevail and continue as the PM.  
 
Why not work together? 
 
In Perak, your man Nga Kor Ming is quite ready to join UMNO to set up the first UMNO-DAP State government.  But only if UMNO can win Perak in 2023. 
 
This is politics – much is possible.

