1,178 NEW COVID-19 CASES, SELANGOR & SARAWAK TOP THE LIST – EVEN AS PRIVATE HOSPITALS ASK GOVT TO HELP THEM BUY VACCINES

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia recorded 1,178 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative infections to 346,678 cases since the pandemic struck the country, according to data released by the Ministry of Health today.

Selangor and Sarawak recorded the most infections yesterday, with 237 and 238 new cases respectively.

This was followed by Penang (190), Johor (165) and Kuala Lumpur (101).

Meanwhile, states such as Putrajaya, Labuan, Terengganu and Melaka only recorded new infections in the single digits in the same time frame. – MALAY MAIL

PETALING JAYA: The government’s national immunisation programme must run in tandem with the private sector, with the government leading procurement negotiations between vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals, said Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) president Dr Kuljit Singh.

He said the private sector will pay for the costs, but certain aspects of the immunisation programme must be coordinated with the government, including the use of MySejahtera for registration.

“On the government allowing us to procure the vaccines – that is good. We are happy the government has given us this opportunity to talk to manufacturers in order to get vaccines.

“Our concern is acquiring the vaccines by ourselves – this would be a challenge, even though it would not be impossible.

“If the government can lead this programme, the whole process of procurement of the vaccines would be easier,” he said during a joint press conference with the Business Survival Group (BSG) today.

On the global shortage of vaccines, he said it was important that a decision be made now to submit orders for the private sector, so that the vaccines will be available for private use by mid-2021.

He said private sector employers and businesses can then vaccinate their staff much earlier to kick-start the economy.

“We believe this is the time to vaccinate economic frontliners, who will play an important role in restarting the country’s economy.”

Private vaccinations will also reduce the crowds at government vaccination centres, where the public can get their jabs for free.

The vaccination programme in private healthcare will not be a profit-making venture, Kuljit stressed.

Meanwhile, BSG adviser Ameer Ali Mydin said efforts to vaccinate more people, especially economic frontliners, must be expedited, while ensuring that the government supply of vaccines was not affected.

Ameer, who is the managing director of grocery chain Mydin said customers would feel more comfortable shopping if retail frontliners such as cashiers and other staff were vaccinated.

“We are not depriving anyone. The first part of the immunisation programme has been sorted out. Let private people and businesses do what they’re best at,” he said, arguing that the private sector might be faster at distributing the vaccines at a cost to those who can afford it.

He added that Malaysia will be at “the losing end” if businesses were forced to follow the schedule under the national immunisation programme.

“Our colleagues in the business community around the world are already getting vaccinated, and they are travelling the world.

“Businesses have to move. Our businesses will be left behind if we are not vaccinated, and if we have to wait in this long queue.”

The second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will begin on April 19, its coordinating minister, Khairy Jamaluddin announced recently.

He told a press conference that appointments for recipients will be set through the MySejahtera app, phone calls or text messages from April 5.

Khairy, who is also the science, technology and innovation minister, said those under Phase 3 will be allowed to get the vaccine early since there is sufficient supply, with only two million people categorised under Phase 2 registered so far. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY