FOCUS ON ‘CABINET CLUSTER’, ZAHID! TAME THEM FIRST BY ISSUING A QUIT ORDER – WHY WASTE OXYGEN ON MCA & MIC WHO CAN’T WIN SEATS ON THEIR OWN? EMBOLDENED BY ZAHID’S LACK OF ACTION, BERSATU NOW HINTS OF ‘FRIENDS IN UMNO’ TO HELP THEM HANDLE THEIR ISSUES WITH ZAHID – EVEN AS UMNO YOUTH ACCUSES MUHYIDDIN OF LURING BN ALLIES MCA & MIC TO PN

Politics | April 1, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Wan Saiful hints at ‘Umno friends’ to deal with Zahid problem

Umno should settle the party’s internal crisis before it damages the Perikatan Nasional government, says Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Speaking at a live interview session aired on Facebook, he hinted that the problem Umno has to deal with is its own party president – Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Wan Saiful said it was Zahid who stated full support from Umno for opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim to become the country’s next prime minister when the party is part of PN government.

“This letter expressed loyalty to the opposition chief, signed (by Zahid) as the president of a party that is part of the government, on behalf of all MPs (in the party).

“If Umno’s internal issues are not solved, then we will have symptoms like this – suddenly expressing support for the opposition. What should we do in a situation like this?

“I do not want to interfere in Umno internal matters. But I really hope that our friends in Umno can solve this issue, so that we would not face such problem and can continue to focus giving our service to the rakyat,” Wan Saiful said, referring to a letter that was allegedly sent by Zahid to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last year.

Wan Saiful made the remarks when asked by moderator Zaharin Mohd Yasin about the recent friendly fire between Umno and Bersatu.

A spokesperson from Zahid office had since dismissed the letter as fake. However, former BN secretary-general Annuar Musa later claimed that he had verified the existence of the letter. Annuar also claimed that Zahid had written the letter without the knowledge of other Umno MPs.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

 

The tussle between Umno and Bersatu reached its peak last weekend when the Umno general assembly decided to sever ties with Muhyiddin Yassin’s party.

Zahid had said that the Umno-led BN coalition would go solo in the next general election.

On this, Wan Saiful said Umno should announce its choice for the next prime minister.

“The biggest question is who would be the next prime minister. For us in PN, it is clear that our candidate is Muhyiddin Yassin. And for Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition, their candidate is clear – Anwar Ibrahim.

“But if one sits in the middle – not on the Muhyiddin side, nor the Anwar side – who do they want to be the next PM? Are they proposing someone from their own party, or do they want to bring down Muhyiddin and bring up Anwar and (DAP secretary-general) Lim Guan Eng?

“These are the big question marks that the people would want to have answered. To me, they should decide this now. If they want to be with PN, then come with us, we can work together as a family to govern this country.

“If not, then tell us who will become their PM,” he said.

During the interview, Wan Saiful was also asked by the moderator whether Bersatu would cooperate with Umno again post-election to form a government, should neither of them have enough numbers alone.

The information chief did not give a specific answer, but said he personally does not have a problem with such a strategy as it is allowed in a democracy.

However, he stressed that such a plan would create confusion to the people and raise questions on the trustworthiness of election promises.

“Personally, I do not have any problem if such a strategy is adopted. But for the people, I believe there will be many questions for them.

“If a government is formed after the election (GE15), then how far can the people trust the promises made before the election?”  MKINI

Umno Youth leader accuses Bersatu of secretly luring MCA, MIC to join PN

An Umno Youth leader has accused Bersatu of secretly luring MCA and MIC to join Perikatan Nasional.

Exco member Fadzmel Fadzil (above) claimed that the attempts to persuade them to leave BN have angered the Umno grassroots.

“We set up the PN government together but they are luring (MCA and MIC) behind Umno. We all know, they tried to get MIC into PN but to no avail.

“I think at least two to three times MCA was offered to join PN without Umno’s knowledge. We all know that Umno, MCA and MIC are together (in BN). What is the rationale behind all of this?” he asked.

Fadzmel represented Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who could not attend due to an urgent party meeting.

The other panellists were MCA Youth vice-chairperson Chua Hock Kuan and Gerakan secretary-general Mak Kah Keong, with KLSCAH chief executive Ooi Heng as the moderator.

After Fadzmel raised the matter, Ooi asked Chua whether it was true.

“I was not lured. I do not know about this,” Chua replied.

The Kelantan MCA chief said the party’s central committee had already decided to remain with BN and use its logo in the 15th general election.

In August last year, MIC decided not to join PN and this was reportedly based on Umno’s own decision not to join the ruling coalition.

During the Umno general assembly last weekend, several leaders including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Perak Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad, had claimed that Bersatu attempted to lure and bribe Umno leaders.

Meanwhile, on Umno cutting ties with Bersatu in the upcoming GE15, Chua said the decision will certainly affect BN’s direction in the future.

“Umno can make their decision. But for BN, this decision must go back to the supreme council to discuss.

“Since we contested under the BN flag in the last GE, and BN previously has decided to support the PN government en bloc, therefore Umno’s decision must be brought to the BN supreme council to discuss and decide as well,” he added.

Chua said he believed the matter will be discussed in the next BN meeting since Zahid is also the coalition president.

Last weekend, the Umno AGM empowered Zahid and the supreme council to decide on an exit date from the PN government.

Zahid had said the party will make a withdrawal if Bersatu decides not to call for a general election until the current Parliament’s term ends in 2023.

He also said that BN has decided to go into GE15 on its own.

MKINI

