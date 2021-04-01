BOMBSHELL – UMNO MAN QUITS GLC POST TO STAND UP FOR HIS PARTY AS CIVIL WAR IN PN INTENSIFIES – EVEN THOUGH HIS OWN VEEP ISMAIL SABRI, SHAMEFUL OF NOT, CLINGS ONTO CUSHY MINISTER’S POST WITH ALL TYPES OF EXCUSES, REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE SPIRIT RIGHTLY OR WRONGLY SHOWN AT THE UMNO AGM
KELANTAN Umno Information chief Zawawi Othman is quitting his position at a government-linked corporation (GLC) after his party resolved to part ways with Bersatu.
The Pasir Putih division chief announced his decision last night to resign the Kesedar Kilang Sdn Bhd chair.
“I hope party leaders who are holding positions in GLCs will resign quickly,” he was quoted as saying in a Sinar Harian report.
Zawawi said he would tender his resignation in the next few days. He was appointed to the position in October last year.
Ismail Sabri: Umno assembly didn’t decide party leaders must quit government posts
The senior defence minister and Umno vice-president said the general assembly last weekend also approved a resolution to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament is dissolved.
The resolution also formalised Umno’s decision to reject cooperation with the ruling Perikatan Nasional at the general election.
“At the general assembly, the resolution passed was one that was endorsed by the supreme council, and that is to remain in the government until Parliament is dissolved,” he said when met by reporters after attending an armed forces service award ceremony here today.
Ismail Sabri was responding to Kesedar Kilang Sdn Bhd (a company owned by the East Coast) chairman Datuk Zawai Othman’s resignation, following PAS’ joint statement with Parti Pribumi Bersatu, to team-up in the 15th general election. MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
