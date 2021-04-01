BOMBSHELL – UMNO MAN QUITS GLC POST TO STAND UP FOR HIS PARTY AS CIVIL WAR IN PN INTENSIFIES – EVEN THOUGH HIS OWN VEEP ISMAIL SABRI, SHAMEFUL OF NOT, CLINGS ONTO CUSHY MINISTER’S POST WITH ALL TYPES OF EXCUSES, REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE SPIRIT RIGHTLY OR WRONGLY SHOWN AT THE UMNO AGM

KELANTAN Umno Information chief Zawawi Othman is quitting his position at a government-linked corporation (GLC) after his party resolved to part ways with Bersatu.

The Pasir Putih division chief announced his decision last night to resign the Kesedar Kilang Sdn Bhd chair.

“I hope party leaders who are holding positions in GLCs will resign quickly,” he was quoted as saying in a Sinar Harian report.

Zawawi said he would tender his resignation in the next few days. He was appointed to the position in October last year.