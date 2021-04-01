IN REALITY, ANNUAR NOT MUCH DIFFERENT THAN ANWAR – BOTH HARBOR AMBITIONS FAR GREATER THAN THEIR CAPABILITY CAN CARRY – BOTH ARE GREAT ORATORS – FROM ONE MOUTH SHOOTS FLOWERY & BOMBASTIC WORDS PLUS MEANINGLESS HOT AIR – FROM THE OTHER, AGGRESSIVE & WELL-AIMED MISSILES BUT ILL-INTENTIONS

Of government, people and national duty

ANNUAR Musa is probably one of the better orators in Malaysian politics today. But the ability to speak well does not mean that what he says is good for Malaysia.

Today, the minister and estranged Umno leader pleaded with his party not to abandon Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) government ahead of the next general elections.

“This is not the time to leave and break up the governments Umno has formed with PAS and Bersatu in Sabah, Johor, Malacca and Perak.

“This is not the time to abandon our duties, to forsake the government we have formed,” said Annuar on Facebook today.

He said Umno has a duty to serve the voters.

Annuar is right that Umno has a duty to serve the voters, the slim majority who decided in the 2018 elections that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would form the federal government, not his hastily scratched-together pact that grabbed power in 2020.

The reality is, Annuar is asking his party to keep a clutch of Umno leaders in the cabinet and rule the country until the next elections.

That is possible if the PN government holds the parliamentary majority. That is possible if PN can prove that majority in parliament. That is possible if the prime minister advises Yang Di-Pertuan Agong to lift the emergency declaration and get the Dewan Rakyat to meet.

The king has agreed that parliament can meet, after talking to the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara speakers last month. Yet that has yet to take place.

So all Annuar can do is go to social media and plead with his party to do what he thinks is right. The party itself is under attack for saying it will not ally itself with PN in the next general election.

Annuar and those who talk about national duty or a Malay-Muslim government are just masking their selfish ambitions to stay in power rather than on the opposition bench.

As it is, this collection of ministers would not even be qualified to run a school PTA, let alone any aspect of government.

The right thing to do is to respect the people’s mandate. And to allow their representatives back in parliament to speak and debate the issues of the day.

If that is not possible, then go to the polls. Any talk of national duty from this cabinet during this emergency is just opportunism and hypocrisy.

– Screenshot, April 1, 2021.

UMNO will pick its prime ministerial candidate at its party elections this year, said Annuar Musa.

The former party secretary-general said the party should go ahead with its elections in June when the Supreme Council’s three-year term ends. “Insya-Allah (God willing) Umno’s PM and DPM candidates will be selected in the June party elections. “Umno will pick a president and deputy with the right qualities and qualifications for the position of prime minister and deputy when the time comes,” he said on Facebook today. Traditionally, Umno president and his deputy is respectively the prime minister and deputy prime minister. The Ketereh lawmaker did not name anyone for the positions but his post was accompanied by pictures of cabinet members including himself, Hishammuddin Hussein, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahidan Kassim, a vocal critic of the party leadership. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is facing 87 corruption charges, which effectively rules him out for a party leadership role. The Umno general assembly last weekend resolved to sever ties with Bersatu in the general election. The party also approved a motion for Umno to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until parliament is dissolved. The decision triggered party grassroots to debate on social media over who would be the party’s choice for prime minister and his deputy if it was to recapture power at the polls. “I view this debate positively. It means many see Umno as the party that needs to provide a top candidate to lead the country. “I want to state that Umno will find its way. No need for worry,” he said posted. Last Tuesday Khairy Jamaluddin urged Umno to hold party elections as soon as possible to end infighting and uncertainty. In a Twitter post, the science, technology and innovation minister told the Umno Supreme Council to do the right thing. “There is only one way to end Umno’s internal problem and that is to have a party election as soon as possible. “Do not wait until the general election is over. Umno must go into the general election with a clear and strong leadership backed by the people. “Do it as soon as possible, do the right thing Supreme Council. We cannot continue like this,” he tweeted.

