SAY LAH – ZAHID TO BE UMNO’S PM CANDIDATE BUT IF HE’S FOUND GUILTY THEN MAT HASAN SHALL LEAD- WHY LET MUHYIDDIN’S CABINET CLUSTER DICTATE TERMS

Party elections will decide who is Umno PM candidate, says Annuar Musa

UMNO will pick its prime ministerial candidate at its party elections this year, said Annuar Musa.

The former party secretary-general said the party should go ahead with its elections in June when the Supreme Council’s three-year term ends.

“Insya-Allah (God willing) Umno’s PM and DPM candidates will be selected in the June party elections.

“Umno will pick a president and deputy with the right qualities and qualifications for the position of prime minister and deputy when the time comes,” he said on Facebook today.

Traditionally, Umno president and his deputy is respectively the prime minister and deputy prime minister.

The Ketereh lawmaker did not name anyone for the positions but his post was accompanied by pictures of cabinet members including himself, Hishammuddin Hussein, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahidan Kassim, a vocal critic of the party leadership.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is facing 87 corruption charges, which effectively rules him out for a party leadership role.

The Umno general assembly last weekend resolved to sever ties with Bersatu in the general election.

The party also approved a motion for Umno to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until parliament is dissolved.

The decision triggered party grassroots to debate on social media over who would be the party’s choice for prime minister and his deputy if it was to recapture power at the polls.

“I view this debate positively. It means many see Umno as the party that needs to provide a top candidate to lead the country.

“I want to state that Umno will find its way. No need for worry,” he said posted.

Last Tuesday Khairy Jamaluddin urged Umno to hold party elections as soon as possible to end infighting and uncertainty.

In a Twitter post, the science, technology and innovation minister told the Umno Supreme Council to do the right thing.

“There is only one way to end Umno’s internal problem and that is to have a party election as soon as possible.

“Do not wait until the general election is over. Umno must go into the general election with a clear and strong leadership backed by the people.

“Do it as soon as possible, do the right thing Supreme Council. We cannot continue like this,” he tweeted. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

