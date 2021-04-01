SAY LAH – ZAHID TO BE UMNO’S PM CANDIDATE BUT IF HE’S FOUND GUILTY THEN MAT HASAN SHALL LEAD- WHY LET MUHYIDDIN’S CABINET CLUSTER DICTATE TERMS

Politics | April 1, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Party elections will decide who is Umno PM candidate, says Annuar Musa

UMNO will pick its prime ministerial candidate at its party elections this year, said Annuar Musa.

The former party secretary-general said the party should go ahead with its elections in June when the Supreme Council’s three-year term ends.

“Insya-Allah (God willing) Umno’s PM and DPM candidates will be selected in the June party elections.

“Umno will pick a president and deputy with the right qualities and qualifications for the position of prime minister and deputy when the time comes,” he said on Facebook today.

Traditionally, Umno president and his deputy is respectively the prime minister and deputy prime minister.

The Ketereh lawmaker did not name anyone for the positions but his post was accompanied by pictures of cabinet members including himself, Hishammuddin Hussein, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahidan Kassim, a vocal critic of the party leadership.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is facing 87 corruption charges, which effectively rules him out for a party leadership role.

The Umno general assembly last weekend resolved to sever ties with Bersatu in the general election.

The party also approved a motion for Umno to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until parliament is dissolved.

The decision triggered party grassroots to debate on social media over who would be the party’s choice for prime minister and his deputy if it was to recapture power at the polls.

“I view this debate positively.  It means many see Umno as the party that needs to provide a top candidate to lead the country.

 “I want to state that Umno will find its way. No need for worry,” he said posted.

Last Tuesday Khairy Jamaluddin urged Umno to hold party elections as soon as possible to end infighting and uncertainty.

In a Twitter post, the science, technology and innovation minister told the Umno Supreme Council to do the right thing.

“There is only one way to end Umno’s internal problem and that is to have a party election as soon as possible.

“Do not wait until the general election is over. Umno must go into the general election with a clear and strong leadership backed by the people.

“Do it as soon as possible, do the right thing Supreme Council. We cannot continue like this,” he tweeted. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Time for BN to name prime minister candidate – analysts

With the 15th general election (GE15) fast approaching, it is time for BN to decide on their prime minister candidate, said political analysts.

Political observer Arif Anwar Lokmanol Hakim said at the very least, BN should have internal knowledge of who will lead them in the next election if they want to keep any decision under wraps for now.

“There needs to be an immediate discussion on the prime minister candidate, at the very least to relay it to BN components who are asking about it,” he told Malaysiakini.

This is after MIC president SA Vigneswaran said it was unclear who would be BN’s prime minister candidate for the next election.

However, while the BN chief has traditionally also been the prime minister candidate, things are not so simple with Zahid.

This is as he is currently facing multiple charges over alleged corruption, and if convicted – would be disqualified from contesting GE15.

Even if he could contest the elections – tentatively to be called in August – Ariff and political analyst Ahmad Atory Hussain said Zahid was tainted by his charges and would drag Umno down.

In light of this, one name being floated as a possible candidate was Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan (photo above).

“Mohamad can improve BN’s image because he doesn’t have any court cases and is always praised by the people and Umno members,” said political analyst Rusdi Omar.

However, Rusdi and Arif said Mohamad had to do more to stand out publicly, especially to get more media coverage.

“Not everyone knows Mohamad quite well,” said Arif.

Mohamad had previously served as de facto Umno president after Zahid went on garden leave for over six months from 2018 to 2019.

During Mohamad’s time at the helm, Umno – which had been in a slump since the 2018 election defeat – began to saw a resurgence.

This included a hattrick of by-election victories in Cameron Highlands, Semenyih, and Rantau.

During the recent Umno general assembly, Mohamad had joked with the media that he was the party’s PM candidate.  MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle