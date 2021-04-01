TREACHERY & TWISTED VALUES – THE MORE FOUL, THE MORE CROOKED, THE MORE RACIST, THE MORE HYPOCRITICAL WINS THE DAY AFTER 6 DECADES OF HEGEMONY & ALMOST ZERO NATION-BUILDING IN MALAYSIA: ‘PAS MAY PICK UMNO AGAIN ONCE PARLIAMENT IS DISSOLVED’ – ‘UMNO MAY BE SEEN AS BETRAYING MALAY UNITY IF IT REFUSES TO ACCEPT BERSATU’

End of the road for Muafakat after PAS dumps Umno?

THE Muafakat Nasional charter, which was signed by Umno and PAS back in September 2019, is on the brink of collapsing after PAS decided to choose Bersatu over Umno, said analysts.

They said the harsh language by delegates at the Umno assembly, especially the youth and women’s wings last weekend had only added to the tension between the country’s largest Malay party and the Islamist party.

However, the vagaries of politics being what they are, the Islamist party leadership may change their mind down the road.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Mazlan Ali told The Malaysian Insight that the recent Umno general assembly did not help to ease the tension between Umno and Bersatu.

“Many of its statements made by either the youth or the women’s wings were harsh towards PAS and Bersatu. Even Abdul Hadi Awang dashed out straight after Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s speech. He was clearly not happy.

“With PAS now choosing Bersatu over Umno, MN is about to collapse. It is just a matter of time,” said Mazlan.

MN’s aim was to unite the Muslim community or ummah for electoral purposes. It was signed during Pakatan Harapan’s reign as the federal government.

PAS and Umno had inked a deal to work together under MN in 2019, which was eventually to be formalised as a political coalition.

Yesterday PAS said it would go with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional in the next general election.

The two parties announced this in a joint statement following a meeting between party leaders Muhyiddin Yassin and Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday.

“Bersatu and PAS will maintain its cooperation in PN in GE15,” the statement read.

It was signed by secretaries-general Hamzah Zainuddin of Bersatu and Takiyuddin Hassan of PAS.

The statement came after Umno demanded that PAS decide if it will stand with its MN partner or Bersatu in the ruling PN coalition.

PN consists of Bersatu, PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan.

Analysts say PAS is better with Umno if they want to win more seats but as for now, they are better with Bersatu because the party has the power and position. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, April 1, 2021.

PAS may pick Umno again once Parliament is dissolved

University Malaya’s Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi meanwhile said PAS left Umno because the Islamist party felt more comfortable with Bersatu.

However, Awang Azman said PAS often changed its stance to suit their leaders’ interest.

“Bersatu is the government. That is why PAS chose Bersatu over Umno but once Parliament is dissolved, chances of PAS going back to Umno is there because at that point, Bersatu is no longer in power,” said Awang Azman.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute concurred with Awang Azman, saying anything can happen before the emergency ends in August.

“It is early to say MN will collapse because anything can happen before August. PAS only wants to stay in power and they don’t mind changing partners as long as they hold onto power.

“They may need Umno in the election because PAS does not have strong machinery outside Kelantan and Terengganu,” said Chin.

Awang Azman further said that chances of PAS winning the election by having Umno as their partner is higher than having Bersatu.

“PAS is better with Umno if they want to win more seats but as for now, they are better with Bersatu because the party has the power and position.”

However, Chin added that if PAS wants to return to Umno, not all Umno members will be happy because of PAS’ inconsistency.

Mazlan, on the other hand, said Umno would be seen as the traitor for Malay unity.

“This is because Umno gave PAS no chance. The ultimatum to be either with us or without us did not sit well with the Islamist party. It felt really uncomfortable after the general assembly.

“Umno may be seen as betraying Malay unity as it refused to accept Bersatu,” he said.

