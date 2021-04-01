OF ‘TRAITORS IN BLUE’, THE IGP’S MELODRAMA & INCREDIBLE HYPOCRISY – SO LONG AS SELECTIVE PROSECUTION RAGES ON, CRIME THRIVES IN RACIST & CORRUPT MALAYSIA: ALL EYES ON TOP COP – WILL HE LET THOSE WHO COVERED UP FOR ‘GENG NICKY’ ESCAPE PUNISHMENT, ALSO WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE NON-HALAL MEAT CARTEL KINGS – HAVE THEY BEEN LET OFF TOO? NOT TO MENTION FINDING PASTOR KOH & INDIRA GANDHI’S DAUGHTER!

‘If they heeded IGP’s warning and ‘repented’, they would get off the hook?’

IGP calls out ‘traitors’ in blue, 34 officers linked to ‘Geng Nicky’

BusinessFirst: If a crime has been committed by police officers, why do you need to give the 34 officers warnings to stop?

You mean if they stop doing it, they are cleansed of their crimes, they can retain all the loot and continue to be upstanding police officers? How ridiculous, illogical and totally unlawful.

No wonder there are many cases still unsolved, such as M Indira Gandhi’s missing daughter, Tan Beng Hock’s death and forced disappearances.

Further, these constant warnings are really odd. If these bad police officers are even a little bit smart, they would have destroyed all the evidence or used the time to escape.

Can all Malaysians ask for the same treatment? If I know someone who has been stealing from the company or committing crimes like rape and murder, can I warn them to stop and there would be no need to apply the law?

Seems like here, the police will decide.

The Wakandan: It does not seem right to give a pep talk to those who allegedly have committed a crime.

There should be arrests made, otherwise with this warning, you are giving them a head start to destroy implicating evidence – unless there is something we do not know about that you should unconventionally not follow the standard operating procedure.

But kudos to the inspector-general of police (IGP) for breaking this case, especially as it involves his own personnel. It perhaps shows the rot within the police where only a radical surgery to remove the malignant tumour is critically needed.

Headhunter: To see those numbers, which are significant, to say the least, one wonders how deeply involved senior police officers are in protecting gangsters and underworld figures.

Mind you, this is only one gang we are talking about. Only God knows how many others there are deeply entrenched in the police and other government agencies. And like corrupt politicians, they are getting more blatant.

This reinforces what most of us suspected all along, that government agencies are working in cahoots with criminals.

The IGP still thinks he can handle his officers by himself?

Mat M Din: World Dynasty Group, which is founded by Nicky Liow Soon Hee, has morphed into an all-powerful underworld syndicate.

With dozens of senior police officers under its control, it is capable of crippling police’s effort to keep peace and order. It is so powerful that it can threaten the life of the IGP and senior police officers who defy him.

In light of the danger that threatens the country, police have to be provided with wholesale support to fight and eradicate the menace before the security of the country is completely overwhelmed.

Severe police action has to be taken to round up all the police officers who are allegedly found to be complicit with the syndicate and punish them.

IndigoKite6964: Will these alleged criminals have their honorific titles revoked? How can a 30-year-old get such a title so easily? What has he done to deserve it?

Will the 34 police officers be identified, arrested and prosecuted as members of the gang? They are examples of those who betray the uniform they wear.

Are these officers part of the cartel seeking to oust Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador?

Finally, what will the Attorney-General’s Chambers do, especially the ones involving the VVIPs, when the investigation papers finally arrive?

There are lingering questions. Winner Dynasty Group founder Liow has escaped and let’s see how fast the police can apprehend him before he slips away, like fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Dr Raman Letchumanan: “Liow has a total of 12 previous offences related to drugs and violent crimes…”

Yet he was not arrested, detained and charged, and can still walk free and carry on with criminal activities? But if an ordinary person is caught with no face mask, he/she would be immediately detained, fined and jailed.

Liow still has a datuk seri title to show off. What a shame to the country and enforcement authorities. Or is it business as usual in Malaysia?

Dr Suresh Kumar: “No more warnings. I am fed up and enough warning has been given to them. I have said a long time ago to cut off whatever relationship they have with this gang,” the IGP reportedly said.

I can’t believe the above is coming from the nation’s top police officer. At least by arresting the traitors, he may salvage some pride but coming up with a shameless and irresponsible statement like the above is totally unacceptable.

Freethinker: I didn’t know “accomplices” are allowed to repent without the need to face the law.

Since you already know how many officers are involved, why not arrest and charge them? If they had heeded your warning, and ‘repented’, would they get off the hook?

Ian2003: If they are already involved with criminal activities, it doesn’t matter when they started doing it. A crime is a crime and you should have arrested them without any warning.

Why is there a need to warn them? So that they can destroy evidence? Are you not practising the blue code of silence which you claim that you want to eradicate?

Please walk your own talk. No wonder you do not want the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) to be set up.

Scorpian: Yes, it’s very strange for an IGP to openly provide such info while the investigation is still ongoing.

Echo: It is encouraging to see the IGP professing some resolute approaches towards infusing ethical discipline.

Some members of the public may also think that effective corrective actions are long overdue. There are perhaps also those who would argue that undesirable elements in the force have been mollycoddled for quite a while.

And that these transgressions may perhaps be just the tip of an iceberg.

MKINI

