DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN SPINS A HUGE BLUFF – WITH ONLY 12 OUT OF 56 SEATS, HOW CAN BERSATU HIT BACK? IF BERSATU QUIT THE JOHOR GOVT, UMNO WOULD HAPPILY FIND A NEW ALLY OR CALL FOR SNAP STATE POLLS – WHICH MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU WILL SURELY LOSE

No hitting back – PPBM will support Umno-led Johor govt

PUTRAJAYA: Despite turmoil at the federal level, PPBM will not retaliate and will instead continue backing the Johor government led by menteri besar and state Umno chief Hasni Mohammad, Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Muhyiddin, who is PPBM president and also the state chapter’s chairman, said this was decided by the state chapter’s leadership in a meeting today as it wanted to prioritise the welfare of Johoreans.

“I will not cause any problems or turmoil that could lead to any negative effects to the state or the country. That’s why, at the national level, I decided that Umno ministers and deputy ministers should remain (in the Cabinet).

“For Johor, we will continue supporting the state government led by Umno,” he told reporters here today.

The prime minister also hoped PPBM would be given “fairer treatment” in the state, saying there were complaints about the distribution of village chief posts.

“However, to take care of the welfare of the community in Johor, we will remain (with the state government) until the 15th general election (GE15). That’s PPBM’s promise,” he said.

PPBM and Umno look set to clash in Johor in the next election, with Umno deciding over the weekend to go it alone and contest under the Barisan Nasional banner in the next polls.

Recently, in an effort to woo PAS, Hasni told the Islamist party’s leadership that it would lose all the seats it planned to contest in Johor if it stood under the Perikatan Nasional banner.

“I also gave my assurance to them that if they’re with us, though they won’t get as many seats (to contest in), we can ensure that PAS will win all the seats it contests,” he told Umno delegates at the general assembly on Sunday.

Today, PAS and PPBM announced that they will be working together in GE15. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Perikatan’s Johor govt remains intact, seat negotiations ongoing, says Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Johor state government comprising Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional remains intact despite Umno’s decision to sever ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in GE15, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said Bersatu prioritised the interests of the country and the people, and there would not be any political change that brings adverse effects to the country and Johor.

He said that was why Umno had decided to continue being part of the Federal Cabinet.

“So for Johor, it will remain the same,” he told reporters after chairing a Johor Perikatan meeting at Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya on Wednesday (March 31).

The Johor Perikatan government is currently holding the state with a narrow majority, with only 29 seats against Pakatan Harapan’s 27.

Umno and DAP each have 14 seats, Bersatu 12, Parti Amanah Negara nine, PKR four, MIC two, and PAS one.

Muhyiddin said there were some issues raised about the appointment of village chiefs in Johor during the meeting, with Bersatu leaders claiming that negotiations were not done properly.

“This caused some uneasiness. But in the interest of the people of Johor, we will remain together.

“That is our promise, not for Umno, but for Johor,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said the joint statement by Bersatu and PAS announcing their partnership for GE15 was a clear sign that the two parties are committed to cooperate with each other.

“Whatever happens, that is Umno’s issue. But for PAS and Bersatu, it is clear that we are going ahead.

“This includes forming a joint committee, discussions on preparations for elections and seat negotiations,” he said.

Muhyiddin said several important decisions were made during the Johor Perikatan meeting he chaired earlier, which included seat negotiations among coalition partners in the state.

“There were seat negotiations for Perikatan Johor. But the final decision will be made by the national leadership,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by state PAS and Gerakan leaders as well as Johor Gerakan chairman Datuk Teo Kok Chee.

Prior to the meeting, Muhyiddin had chaired a meeting of state Bersatu leaders including Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian and Bukit Kepong assemblyman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, two former Johor mentris besar.

Last weekend, Umno’s general assembly passed a resolution not to cooperate with Bersatu and the Perikatan coalition in GE15.

There were also calls for Umno ministers to resign but these fizzled out after Umno ministers agreed to remain in the Cabinet following a meeting with Muhyiddin on Monday (March 29). ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

