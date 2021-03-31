PAS IS NOW THE ENEMY WORKING WITH BERSATU TO SLAUGHTER US – QUIT NOW! THE CLAMOR IN UMNO GROWS LOUDER FOR ACTION – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN OFFERS A SILLY SOP – BERSATU WON’T QUIT THE JOHOR GOVT BECAUSE IT’S PUTTING THE INTERESTS OF THE PEOPLE FIRST, JUST LIKE UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL

PETALING JAYA: It is clear that PAS is no longer interested in strengthening its Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact with Umno, party veteran Shahrir Abdul Samad said after the Islamist party announced it would strengthen its cooperation with PPBM in the coming general election.
Shahrir said with that stand, Umno ministers also do not have to wait for Parliament to be dissolved to leave the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
“PAS and PPBM are rejecting any attempts to threaten the PN government. PAS is no longer strengthening MN which now belongs only to Umno and Barisan Nasional.
“The latest joint statement by PPBM and PAS defending the PN government puts BN lawmakers in an awkward position. There is now no need for them to wait until Parliament is dissolved,” he said in a Facebook post.
The outspoken former Johor Bahru MP said his parliamentary constituency and the Larkin and Stulang constituencies under it would see three-cornered contests among BN, PN and PH in the next election.
In a statement today, PAS and PPBM announced that they have decided to continue to strengthen their collaboration in PN and work together in the coming general election.
The two parties also agreed to set up a central level mechanism to decide on the distribution of seats for the general election.
The deal raises questions over the PAS pact with Umno in MN as, only last weekend, Umno had asked PAS to choose between MN and PN. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
As such, he foresaw BN facing three-corner fights in the next general election or at least for the Johor Bahru parliamentary constituency and both its state constituencies, Larkin and Stulang.
As such, he foresaw BN facing three-corner fights in the next general election or at least for the Johor Bahru parliamentary constituency and both its state constituencies, Larkin and Stulang.
"The latest joint statement by PN and PAS defending the PN government puts BN parliamentarians in PN in an awkward position. There is no longer any need for them to wait for Parliament to be dissolved," he said in a statement today.
The Umno general assembly over the last weekend had resolved that the party should quit the PN government but left it to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to decide on the timeline.
It also decided to sever ties with Bersatu for the 15th general election (GE15) but remained hopeful it can work out a deal with PAS which has drifted towards Bersatu.
Earlier today, however, PAS and Bersatu issued a joint statement saying that the two parties will strengthen their cooperation in PN to face GE15 which Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has promised will be held once the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.
They also rejected any attempt to change the current coalition government’s composition after GE15, but said they would cooperate with anyone who shares its goals of “unity of the ummah and the unity of our diverse communities”.
Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz, however, surmised that the joint statement was mere “window dressing” because, despite pronouncements by PAS’ top leaders, the Islamist party’s grassroots members preferred to work with Umno through Muafakat.
Muafakat is an informal tie-up between PAS and Umno following the latter’s fall from power in the 14th general election. The two parties had contested against one another during that election.
PN is registered as a political coalition and comprises BN (including Umno), Bersatu, PAS and several other political parties. It was formed after the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed following the Sheraton Move in February last year.
‘Ready for Johor polls’
Meanwhile, Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed appeared to be unfazed by the threat of Johor Bersatu deputy chief Mohd Nasir Hashim who said the Johor government could fall at any time if Bersatu lawmakers withdrew their support for Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.
When contacted by Malaysiakini, Nur Jazlan said Johor Umno was ready for state elections.
“Good. It’s not in their interest and we are ready for Johor state elections,” he said in a text message.
Mohd Nasir was not happy that Hasni, at the recently concluded Umno annual general assembly, had said that a survey found Muhyiddin weak in his own constituency in Pagoh.
Hasni said a survey of Malay voters throughout Johor also showed that only 26 percent supported PN.
Nur Jazlan’s colleague, Bastien Onn, however, responded in tactful manner, claiming that what was said by Hasni at the Umno assembly was meant only for the consumption of Umno delegates.
“As the state menteri besar, he was sharing his view and position on the situation of Umno Johor with Umno Malaysia,” said the Umno Youth exco member and Segamat division youth chief.
“He didn’t only touch on Bersatu, he also spoke about PAS and he talked about everything, from the Tanjung Piai by-election to the relationship with PAS and Bersatu.
“He didn’t come out from the hall to meet the media and talk to them in the same manner. He respects the support from Bersatu, particularly from both his predecessors in Bersatu,” Bastien told Malaysiakini.
While noting Bersatu could withdraw its support for the Johor menteri besar, Bastien stressed the need to take into consideration the interest of the people in Johor.
“What is the repercussion in doing that (withdrawing support)? The state government cannot function and the people will suffer,” he said. – MKINI
ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
