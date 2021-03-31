PAS IS NOW THE ENEMY WORKING WITH BERSATU TO SLAUGHTER US – QUIT NOW! THE CLAMOR IN UMNO GROWS LOUDER FOR ACTION – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN OFFERS A SILLY SOP – BERSATU WON’T QUIT THE JOHOR GOVT BECAUSE IT’S PUTTING THE INTERESTS OF THE PEOPLE FIRST, JUST LIKE UMNO’S CABINET CLUSTER AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL

The Prime Minister said Bersatu prioritised the interests of the country and the people, and there would not be any political change that brings adverse effects to the country and Johor.

He said that was why Umno had decided to continue being part of the Federal Cabinet.

“So for Johor, it will remain the same,” he told reporters after chairing a Johor Perikatan meeting at Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya on Wednesday (March 31).

The Johor Perikatan government is currently holding the state with a narrow majority, with only 29 seats against Pakatan Harapan’s 27.

Umno and DAP each have 14 seats, Bersatu 12, Parti Amanah Negara nine, PKR four, MIC two, and PAS one.

Muhyiddin said there were some issues raised about the appointment of village chiefs in Johor during the meeting, with Bersatu leaders claiming that negotiations were not done properly.

“This caused some uneasiness. But in the interest of the people of Johor, we will remain together.

“That is our promise, not for Umno, but for Johor,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said the joint statement by Bersatu and PAS announcing their partnership for GE15 was a clear sign that the two parties are committed to cooperate with each other.

“Whatever happens, that is Umno’s issue. But for PAS and Bersatu, it is clear that we are going ahead.

“This includes forming a joint committee, discussions on preparations for elections and seat negotiations,” he said.

Muhyiddin said several important decisions were made during the Johor Perikatan meeting he chaired earlier, which included seat negotiations among coalition partners in the state.

“There were seat negotiations for Perikatan Johor. But the final decision will be made by the national leadership,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by state PAS and Gerakan leaders as well as Johor Gerakan chairman Datuk Teo Kok Chee.

Prior to the meeting, Muhyiddin had chaired a meeting of state Bersatu leaders including Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian and Bukit Kepong assemblyman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, two former Johor mentris besar.

Last weekend, Umno’s general assembly passed a resolution not to cooperate with Bersatu and the Perikatan coalition in GE15.

There were also calls for Umno ministers to resign but these fizzled out after Umno ministers agreed to remain in the Cabinet following a meeting with Muhyiddin on Monday (March 29). ANN

