UMNO’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ REVEAL THEIR TRUE SELF-SERVING COLORS TO THEIR PARTY-MATES HUNGRY FOR CHANGE – IF THEY TRULY DIDN’T WANT TO TARNISH UMNO’S IMAGE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY QUIT THE MOST INCOMPETENT CABINET IN THE WORLD – AND LET THE AGONG KNOW MUHYIDDIN NO LONGER HAS THE MAJORITY – YET ALL THEY ALL DO IS GIVE ALL SORTS OF LAME EXCUSES TO THEIR OWN PARTY MATES WHILE BOOTLICKING MUHYIDDIN

If we quit, Umno’s image will be tarnished, says Reezal

PETALING JAYA: Youth and sports minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican has come out in defence of Umno ministers who are reluctant to quit their posts, claiming that by resigning from their Cabinet positions, they would tarnish their party’s name and image.

He said they also had many tasks which were yet to be completed, adding that the motion passed at Umno’s annual general assembly last Sunday did not require them to resign immediately.

Reezal added that all Umno ministers who were part of the Perikatan Nasional government were doing their best to help the people and country.

“There’s no end to our duties and responsibilities. If we desert our responsibilities now, it will tarnish Umno’s name.

“Our decision not to resign immediately is to ensure that Umno has a good image among the people. So there’s no need for us to resign now,” he told a press conference today.

Reezal also said he was grateful that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin understood the ministers’ predicament.

In a separate press conference, science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he would continue to focus on his duties as long as Umno had yet to ask him to resign from the Cabinet.

The Rembau MP maintained that all Umno leaders and members had to obey the party’s stand and decision.

“That’s why we’re hoping Umno’s supreme council will make a wise and sensible decision,” he said.

Umno ministers won’t resign soon, says health minister