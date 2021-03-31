UMNO’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ REVEAL THEIR TRUE SELF-SERVING COLORS TO THEIR PARTY-MATES HUNGRY FOR CHANGE – IF THEY TRULY DIDN’T WANT TO TARNISH UMNO’S IMAGE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY QUIT THE MOST INCOMPETENT CABINET IN THE WORLD – AND LET THE AGONG KNOW MUHYIDDIN NO LONGER HAS THE MAJORITY – YET ALL THEY ALL DO IS GIVE ALL SORTS OF LAME EXCUSES TO THEIR OWN PARTY MATES WHILE BOOTLICKING MUHYIDDIN

He said they also had many tasks which were yet to be completed, adding that the motion passed at Umno’s annual general assembly last Sunday did not require them to resign immediately.
Reezal added that all Umno ministers who were part of the Perikatan Nasional government were doing their best to help the people and country.
“There’s no end to our duties and responsibilities. If we desert our responsibilities now, it will tarnish Umno’s name.
“Our decision not to resign immediately is to ensure that Umno has a good image among the people. So there’s no need for us to resign now,” he told a press conference today.
Reezal also said he was grateful that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin understood the ministers’ predicament.
In a separate press conference, science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he would continue to focus on his duties as long as Umno had yet to ask him to resign from the Cabinet.
The Rembau MP maintained that all Umno leaders and members had to obey the party’s stand and decision.
“That’s why we’re hoping Umno’s supreme council will make a wise and sensible decision,” he said.
Umno ministers won’t resign soon, says health minister
PUTRAJAYA: Umno ministers and deputy ministers will not be resigning any time soon because they have a responsibility to help the Perikatan Nasional government (PN) with the Covid-19 pandemic and restore the country’s economy, says Dr Adham Baba.
The health minister said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s action in issuing a statement that Umno ministers would not resign in the near future showed that he was being very transparent.
“We remain in the Cabinet and government to help the country with its needs. Umno ministers are determined to work with the current government to ensure that everything we have outlined is implemented,” he said at a press conference today.
Adham added that most ministers from Umno had important roles in helping the government deal with the pandemic.
He said the party’s decision not to work with PPBM was only in the context of facing the next election.
Adham said senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob and science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin and himself were among those who played an important role in the vaccination programme.
In a statement today, Muhyiddin said all ministers from Umno would remain in the government, in the interest of the people and country.
Muhyiddin added the government was focused on fighting Covid-19, rolling out the vaccines and restoring the economy.
