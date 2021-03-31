BOMBSHELL – WAKE UP, IS THE AGONG & THE MALAY RULERS CONCERNED – EVEN NAJIB IS! IN JUST 3 MONTHS, MUHYIDDIN BORROWED RM54.5 BILLION – NAJIB SOUNDS THE ALARM, WANTS PARLIAMENT TO RESUME IMMEDIATELY TO VET THE HUMONGOUS SPEND – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN SLYLY ABUSES EMERGENCY RULE BY SLIPPING IN LAW THAT ALLOWS GOVT TO TAP COFFERS WITHOUT SCRUTINY

PETALING JAYA: Lawyers have raised concerns over the government’s decision to allow itself a free hand to tap into the country’s consolidated funds during the emergency, saying it may be misused unless proper checks and balances are put in place.
Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali said the new rules will give those in power absolute entitlement to the funds, creating “totalitarian rule or dictatorship”.
“They have access to public funds. It gives a chilling effect as they have the power to expand funds without the check and balance which Parliament brings,” he told FMT.
Earlier today, a new ordinance was gazetted allowing the prime minister, chief ministers or menteris besar to pass a supplementary budget and use consolidated funds without having to go through the legislature during the emergency period. It comes into effect today.
They had previously been expected to seek the respective legislature’s approval before touching the funds.
Rafique said an MP was able to question the authorities on the amount utilised or needed and “at least there is transparency. If the government says it will spend RM100 million, the MP is able to question the reason for the amount or ask for less funds to be used”.
However, he said the government now has too much power and this power is being exercised without any “vigorous debates and according to the whims and fancies of the current government”.
Fahri Azzat, a civil liberties lawyer said Malaysia should not turn into a “rogue state” where funds are used without any question.
“It feels like we are under a totalitarianism rule.
“We are at a point where people feel there are a lot of conspiracies. People may feel (the government) is being given a free hand. A check and balance is needed,” said Fahri.
Lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla said it was understandable that the government was allowed to tap into the consolidated funds under the Constitution.
“But what is the risk to the rakyat, as it is done without any monitoring,” he told FMT.
He said the government should allow parliamentary and state assembly sittings to reconvene as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has said Parliament can sit during an emergency.
“If there is no monitoring, can we trust that the funds will not be misused?” he asked.
Furthermore, there are doubts over the majority hold of the government after the ruling Perikatan Nasional took over Putrajaya in February 2020.
Due to that, Haniff said the country may not need a government until the emergency ends and suggested that the King appoint an adviser on the management of the country.
“We do not need a prime minister during an emergency. This was done after the 1969 (riots). Why do we need a government with a questionable majority that will tap into federal funds without any monitoring?” asked Haniff. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
New emergency law allows govt to tap kitty without scrutiny
A new law has allowed the prime minister, chief minister or menteri besar to pass a supplementary budget or use consolidated funds without going through the legislature as long as the emergency is in force.
This meant that the Federal Treasury, menteri besar or chief minister can expand the budget or tap their respective consolidated funds without approval from lawmakers.
This was outlined in an ordinance issued today, which introduced two new sections (10a and 10b) to the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.
The new law also suspended Paragraph 4(b) of the Government Funding Act 1983 and Paragraph 2(2)(b) of the Treasury Bills (Local) Act 1946, which are in relation to the Dewan Rakyat’s authority over money matters.
Parliament and all legislative assemblies have been suspended since Jan 11 through a proclamation of emergency.
During the emergency period, the federal executive can pass new laws with the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong without having to go through the legislature.
Under normal circumstances, the ruling party would spend first before seeking Parliament’s permission to pass a supplementary supply bill.
When such a bill is scrutinised by Parliament, the ruling party will have to justify the expenses.
In an immediate reaction, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the executive had “guillotined” Parliament and was now allowed to expand the budget without the people’s approval.
Worst still, the former finance minister said the new law states the federal government can pass a supplementary budget with the approval of the Federal Treasury, which is helmed by an unelected finance minister.
“This underscores why Parliament is important and should be open for business. There’s no reason not to,” Lim told Malaysiakini.
Although many Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and most lawmakers have been vaccinated against the virus, the legislature remains the sole key public institution that is closed.
This has given rise to speculation that the executive expected political upheaval, given that Umno has turned hostile towards Bersatu, which is led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
The emergency is set to expire on Aug 1, unless the executive can convince the Agong that an extension is necessary. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI