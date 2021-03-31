AS IF ON CUE WITH MUHYIDDIN’S SUDDEN SETBACK IN POLITICAL FORTUNES AFTER BEING SPURNED BY UMNO AGM- NEW COVID-19 CASES SHOOT UP TO 1,482 AFTER DIPPING BELOW THE 1,000 MARK JUST 2 DAYS AGO
After going back up from below 1,000-mark, new Covid-19 cases continue rise to 1,482
Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest infections, followed by Penang and Sarawak.
This brings the cumulative positive cases to 345,500.
“Selangor recorded 661 new cases, followed by Penang with 200 cases and Sarawak with 176,” he said in a statement today.
Remaining states recorded double digit infections numbers, while Federal Territory of Labuan, Putrajaya, Terengganu and Perlis respectively recorded single digit infections.
