A CRISIS BLOWS UP IN JOHOR – MUHYIDDIN HUDDLES WITH TOP STATE BERSATU & OTHER PARTY BIGWIGS AT 5-STAR HOTEL – AFTER UMNO’S WARNING IT WILL KICK HIM OUT OF HIS PAGOH BASTION IN GE15

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is chairing a top-level Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia private meeting at a five-star hotel here.

The meeting on Wednesday (March 31) involves Johor Bersatu elected representatives and division chiefs, just after the conclusion of the weekly Cabinet meeting at the nearby Perdana Putra.

The Bersatu president was seen arriving at the hotel at 3pm with a heavy police escort.

The Johor party leadership were spotted arriving earlier at the hotel, including Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian and Bukit Kepong assemblyman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal – two former Johor mentris besar.

The meeting will involve Johor Bersatu members first, followed by a Johor Perikatan Nasional meeting with other component parties.

Speculation is rife that the talks are centred on the recent decision by Umno at its general assembly to cut ties with Bersatu by the 15th General Election.

The Johor Perikatan government is currently holding the state with a wafer-thin majority of 29 seats versus Pakatan Harapan’s 27.

Journalists have been gathering at the hotel since 2pm in anticipation of a possible announcement or press conference after the meeting.

Sources said the meetings would also deliberate on current cooperation with Johor Umno and GE15.

