‘THIS IS A CUNNING ACT CONDUCTED WITH INSIDE HELP’ – 49-YEAR-OLD EX BANK PRESIDENT ARRESTED BY MACC OVER RM8 MIL BRIBERY CASE – FOR APPROVING RM400 MIL LOAN TO FUND NON-EXISTENT PROJECT

Former bank president nabbed in RM8mil bribery case

PUTRAJAYA: A former bank president and managing director has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for receiving bribes.

The 49-year-old man was detained by anti-graft officers along with three other individuals in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday (March 30).

Sources said the four, aged 49 to 53, had received about RM8mil in commission for approving a financial loan worth RM400mil to fund a nonexistent project.

“This is a cunning act conducted with inside help, in which a bogus project was created with the purpose of securing a financial loan.