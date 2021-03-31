‘LOVER BOY’ HADI CHOOSES BERSATU – AFTER BEING TOLD BY UMNO TO CHANGE HIS PARTY’S POLYGAMOUS WAYS – BUT WILL PAS GRASSROOTS BUY THE ‘POLITICAL DRAMA’ & SHIFT ALLEGIANCE TO DESPISED MUHYIDDIN & CO

PAS has made up its mind to go with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional in the next general election.

The two parties announced this today in a joint statement following a meeting between party leaders  Muhyiddin Yassin and Abdul Hadi Awang’s yesterday.

“Bersatu and PAS will maintain its cooperation in Perikatan in GE15,” the statement read.

As the founding parties of Perikatan, Bersatu and PAS will set up a joint committee to decide the strategies and direction for Perikatan in GE15.

The statement comes after Umno demanded that PAS decide if it will stand with its Muafakat Nasional partner or Bersatu in the ruling coalition.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had told PAS that it was not too late to change its mind about joining PN.

“Let’s not forget that we won seven by-elections together after the Muafakat pact,” Zahid said during his policy speech at the Umno general assembly on Sunday.

Zahid said the two parties had successfully put behind them six decades of acrimony to become allies on  September 14, 2019.

“But after joining the Perikatan National government (PAS) has changed its stance.

“Let me remind PAS that Umno had agreed to only (unofficially) support the Perikatan Nasional government. But little did we know that a new coalition named Perikatan Nasional would be formed without Umno,” Zahid said.

In their statement today, PAS and Bersatu said the decisions of the new joint committee would be presented to the PN supreme council for consensus among the component parties.

PN consists of Bersatu, PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan.TH

PN would not be allying with Pakatan Harapan to form a coalition government post-elections, the statement said.

“Bersatu and PAS are committed to strengthening Muslim unity and will work with parties who support this concept.   THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

PAS-Bersatu statement just window dressing, grassroots prefer Muafakat – Nazri

Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz has described the joint statement between PAS and Bersatu on strengthening cooperation for the next election as “window dressing”.

He said despite the decision by top leaders, PAS grassroots still preferred cooperation with Umno through Muafakat Nasional.

“At the top, it’s all political drama […] window dressing to accommodate the present arrangements.

“What is important in the next general election is the grassroots […] in Padang Rengas, I am with PAS as Muafakat,” Nazri (above) told Malaysiakini.

Asked whether this meant he believed PAS members and supporters were more likely to support Umno than Bersatu, the lawmaker replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, down at the grassroots, they (PAS members) prefer Umno,” he said.

The PAS’ joint statement with Bersatu came amid attempts by Umno to convince the Islamic party to ditch Perikatan Nasional.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

The Umno annual general assembly last weekend agreed to quit the PN government but left the timeline to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to decide.

The party also resolved to sever ties with Bersatu in the 15th general election but remains hopeful it can work out a deal with PAS which has drifted towards Bersatu.

Zahid during the AGM reminded PAS that through Muafakat, both parties had agreed not to rush into new alliances and that they needed to stand together so they could win more seats.

This was viewed as Zahid prodding PAS to pick Umno over Bersatu.

Nazri, however, disagreed with Zahid.

“I disagree with his (Zahid’s) statement. That is not his call. It has to be a party (PAS) decision,” he said.  MKINI

