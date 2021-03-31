Pakatan Harapan shouldn’t extend a lifeline to Umno at a time when it is struggling for help from other parties, Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad said.

He said Harapan should instead focus on building up its own strength.

“Umno is not as strong as it used to be.

“Why would you want to help them? They are trying to cling on to PAS and even in Kelantan and Terengganu, they want to cooperate with Harapan.

“We need to be wise in managing this situation. Don’t risk ourselves for Umno,” he said during an online talk show on Jom Channel.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s Harapan allies Amanah and DAP have grown increasingly frustrated at his overtures to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s faction.

They have instead pushed Anwar to unite the opposition including Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang), the Malaysian Union of Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Warisan, which PKR has not been receptive towards.

Khalid said it was fine if Harapan kept communication channels open with Umno to strategise on a handful of seats in the next general election.

“But officially, we must be seen to be strong and firm. We want a new political culture and must reject BN’s culture of kleptocracy, money politics and racism,” he said.

Officially, Umno has said it would not cooperate with PKR and Umno.

However, the party has not ruled out a post-general election coalition.

