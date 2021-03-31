BOMBSHELL – IF UMNO COULD, IT’LL BE THE FIRST TO STAMP ON & KILL OFF PAKATAN -SO WHY SHOULD PAKATAN THROW OUT A LIFELINE TO SUCH A TREACHEROUS & UNREPENTANT PARTY – INSTEAD LET GE15 SHOW THE PEOPLE’S WISHES – NOT FOOLISH ANWAR’S UNENDING QUEST TO BE PM (AND IF CANNOT, THEN DPM…) RULE THE DAY: KHALID SAMAD ASKS THE TOUGH QUESTIONS OF UMNO – WHILE GUAN ENG LAMBASTS POLITICAL ‘WAR-MASTERS’ PN – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TRIES DESPERATELY TO BOARD WHICHEVER SAMPAN HE THINKS CAN LEAD HIM TO THE PM’S CHAIR

Politics | March 31, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Pakatan Harapan shouldn’t extend a lifeline to Umno at a time when it is struggling for help from other parties, Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad said.

He said Harapan should instead focus on building up its own strength.

“Umno is not as strong as it used to be.

“Why would you want to help them? They are trying to cling on to PAS and even in Kelantan and Terengganu, they want to cooperate with Harapan.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s Harapan allies Amanah and DAP have grown increasingly frustrated at his overtures to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s faction.

They have instead pushed Anwar to unite the opposition including Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang), the Malaysian Union of Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Warisan, which PKR has not been receptive towards.

Khalid said it was fine if Harapan kept communication channels open with Umno to strategise on a handful of seats in the next general election.

“But officially, we must be seen to be strong and firm. We want a new political culture and must reject BN’s culture of kleptocracy, money politics and racism,” he said.

Officially, Umno has said it would not cooperate with PKR and Umno.

However, the party has not ruled out a post-general election coalition.

Does political ‘civil war’ interest PN govt more than governing, asks Lim

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has questioned the Perikatan Nasional government’s interest in governing.

This came after Putrajaya paid RM320 million in compensation to Singapore for cancelling the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project).

“Is the PN government still interested in running a government for the people’s benefit or engaging in a fratricidal civil war for political survival?” Lim (above) asked in a statement today.

The termination of the HSR project was announced on Jan 1 this year after the bilateral agreement lapsed.

Malaysia wanted to make changes to the rail line, but Singapore was not agreeable to the plan, ultimately leading to the termination.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the main reason why both countries could not reach an agreement on the HSR project was that Malaysia wanted to do away with the AssetsCo.

Under the AssetsCo model, Malaysia and Singapore must jointly call for an international tender to appoint a suitable company to take the role of AssetsCo.

Putrajaya said the proposed changes were in view of the state of Malaysia’s economy as it was no longer financially viable.

Meanwhile, Lim said plans for an alternative HSR project ending in Johor Bahru had questionable financial sustainability.

“This is not feasible as it raises questions about the project’s financial sustainability as well as limiting its positive economic impact to the country if the HSR does not stop in Singapore.

“There is no doubt that Johor will be the greatest loser from the cancelled HSR project.

“At the moment, the people of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor are still waiting for progress on the alternative project,” he said.

MKINI

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle