UMNO ALL TALK BUT NO SHOW AFTER FIERY AGM? MALAYS WILL SURELY FEEL CHEATED ONCE AGAIN – ALL EYES ON UMNO VP KHALED NORDIN, ELECTIONS DIRECTOR TAJUDDIN RAHMAN TO QUIT THEIR CUSHY GLC POSTS – IF SERIOUS ABOUT CUTTING TIES WITH BERSATU & NOT JUST THE USUAL BULLYING & INTIMIDATION BY ‘COURT CLUSTER’ TO SQUEEZE MUHYIDDIN

Umno still needs improvements for solo ride

For once in quite a long while, it was worth observing the Umno general assembly over the weekend.

They finally made it official about really reviving BN for GE15.

No more ties with Pribumi Bersatu and even PAS if the Islamist party chooses to remain with Perikatan instead of Muafakat.

For me, it’s the best move by Umno.

I always prefer Umno to fight alongside just its BN allies rather than forming what was supposed to be a domineering Malay Muslim coalition with Pribumi Bersatu and PAS.

It’s going to be like what it used to be – BN, a workable moderate multi-racial coalition.

That’s the model that worked for the country since Merdeka till GE14 in 2018.

It’s better than an ultra-conservative Malay Muslim coalition or a coalition of parties with unrealistic and hypocritical objectives.

As we should learn by now, these alternatives led to chaos and instability. We have tried it, okay.

I know, I know….but Umno and BN were corrupt, got it.

I’m not blaming you all for changing the government in 2018.

Hey, we tried it, and I’m fine with it. The mess now is just the price we paid for the experiment.

Anyway, that’s democracy. We are free to choose and try things.

So, would the BN which will be contesting GE15 on its own be any better than it was in GE14?

Yes and no.

Yes, because it surely remember the lessons from GE14.

No, because at the moment, Umno is still weighted down by the same bunch which caused its GE14 defeat.

Well, that’s a price to be paid too later.

Hopefully Umno will sort that one out before GE15.

Okay, now they had said it, I wish to see them actually doing it – cutting off ties with Perikatan led by Pribumi Bersatu.

For now, I think they should not quit the government until parliament has been dissolved.

This is so because we need a functioning government, especially amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Umno ministers and those of MCA and MIC should stay where they are and continue to do their job.

It’s not for the Perikatan government but instead for the rakyat.

Ministers salaries are not that big anyway.

What I really want to see now is for Umno leaders appointed by the Perikatan government to head GLCs to resign with immediate effect.

They were given those highly paid positions just to support Perikatan.

Not really for the rakyat.

I’m quite sure the GLCs would continue working well without those political appointees.

Most of them are non-executive chairmen, whose actual job is just to chair board meetings in return of huge salaries and other fantastic perks.

Well, of course most of them instead meddle with the management and behave as if the GLCs belong to them.

Just look at the Prasarana mess. That boorish Tajuddin Rahman should resign now since he was one of the loudest in riding the Umno’s bandwagon of separating from Perikatan .

Anyway, he’s one of the guys, who make Umno still looks bad to a lot of people.

And then there’s Khaled Nordin, who was equally loud in riding the Umno going solo wave.

I’m waiting for him to quit being the Boustead chairman since the first day he started to whack Perikatan in order to be seen as an Umno champion.

And he’s an Umno vice president, for goodness sake.

Sigh….

There are quite a number of others like Tajuddin and Khaled in Umno leadership now.

As far as I’m concerned, they are only good at talking and not much else.

Well, if they stay put in their cushy posts, then I think Umno still have quite a bit more to go at removing the parasites in their midst as was vowed by them during the weekend.

Come on Umno, jangan cakap tak serupa bikin.

