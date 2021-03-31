IN SHOW OF POWER, MUHYIDDIN GIVES ‘ASSURANCE’ UMNO MINISTERS WILL STAY ON IN HIS CABINET – BUT ISN’T THE ‘ASSURANCE’ TO BE DISCUSSED WITH & ANNOUNCED BY UMNO CHIEF ZAHID – IS MUHYIDDIN TRYING TO SHOW HE’S THE REAL BOSS NOT ONLY IN PUTRAJAYA, BERSATU BUT ALSO IN UMNO VIA ‘CABINET CLUSTER’?

UMNO ministers will stay put in the cabinet and the government will function as normal, said Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin says Perikatan administration intact, Umno leaders to stay in Cabinet for nation’s good

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin met the Umno ministers a day after their party decided at its annual assembly to end the political cooperation with his Bersatu and eventually withdraw support for his Perikatan Nasional administration. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR— Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he has managed to convince Umno ministers to remain in his Cabinet for the benefit of the country, following a meeting with them on Monday. Muhyiddin met the Umno ministers a day after their party decided at its annual assembly to end the political cooperation with his Bersatu and eventually withdraw support for his Perikatan Nasional administration. “I had advised them to continue staying on in the Cabinet. This is taking into account the interest of the people and the country,” Muhyiddin said in a statement. “Some of the ministers from Umno hold important portfolios relating to the government’s main focus now. Therefore, I do not want their resignations from the Cabinet to affect all of the government’s planning to address the Covid-19 issue and to recover the nation’s economy. “God willing, upon the advice that I gave, an agreement was reached that all of the Umno ministers will stay on in the Cabinet. With this unity, I assure that the Cabinet will function as usual and all of the government initiatives would continue being executed as planned,” he added. MALAY MAIL

