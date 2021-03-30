JOHOR GOVT COLLAPSE? PULL OUT LAH – AS THOUGH UMNO CANNOT FIND OTHER PARTIES TO CO-OPERATE PARTICULARLY FROM PAKATAN! INDEED UMNO SHOULD CALL BERSATU’S LAME BLUFF

Johor govt can collapse anytime if our reps pull support, Bersatu leader warns

Johor Bersatu has fired a warning that the Umno-led state government could collapse at any time if their party’s state lawmakers withdrew their support for Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

“If any two (of Bersatu’s) state government lawmakers feel disappointed with such a statement and his (Hasni’s) stand, the state government may fall anytime,” said Johor Bersatu deputy chief Md Nasir Hashim (above).

He was responding to Hasni’s statement that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is “weak in his own backyard” during the recently concluded 2021 Umno annual general assembly.

Hasni said that support for the prime minister in his Pagoh constituency was only 19.8 percent. He said, in comparison, BN has 24.4 percent support in Pagoh while support for Muafakat Nasional (Umno and PAS) is 37.1 percent there.

The Pagoh federal constituency covers the Muar and Tangkak districts in Johor and was won by Muhyiddin under the Pakatan Harapan banner in the 2018 general election.

In a statement today, Md Nasir said that Hasni’s remarks showed that he belittled Bersatu’s status and contributions to the state government.

“Until now, Bersatu is still a party that is assisting the state government and enabling it to function well.

“I want to remind him, as the menteri besar, he should be more prudent by showing respect to Bersatu,” Md Nasir said.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) currently holds 29 state seats in Johor, compared with Pakatan Harapan’s 27 seats.

Hasni, Umno’s Benut state assemblyperson, was named menteri besar in February 2020 after Bersatu quit the Harapan coalition.

He replaced Bersatu’s Dr Sahruddin Jamal who took office in April 2019.

MKINI

.