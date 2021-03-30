‘WHEN THEY GO LOW, WE GO HIGH’ – THAT’S THE ONLY WAY TO RESPOND TO BOORS FROM PAS, BERSATU & UMNO MASQUERADING AS SERIOUS LEADERS: ACT NOW, QUICKLY PASS UNDI18 LAW – GUAN ENG URGES PENANG

Penang must pass Undi18 law quickly, says Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Penang, one of six states that have yet to lower the voting age to 18, has been urged to do so quickly to ensure that the state is in line with the Federal Constitution.

Air Putih assemblyman Lim Guan Eng said that while PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang thinks 18-year-olds are “immature” to vote, Penang should set an example as a progressive state by allowing them to vote and also stand for election.

Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak are the states that have amended laws to enable 18-year-olds to vote.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, said Hadi’s remarks smack of ignorance and hypocrisy, as those above 16 can legally marry and those 13 and above are eligible to be PAS members.

“Can we ask the state government to ensure that laws are amended to that effect in the next assembly?” the former chief minister asked during the state rep-exco engagement session at a hotel near Komtar here today.

In response to Lim, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said a motion to amend the state constitution would be tabled as soon as the state assembly is convened.

Chow said the state would write to the National Security Council (MKN) to hold the assembly, before getting the governor to propose to the King to allow it.

Later, Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy asked the sole PAS rep Mohd Yusni Mat Piah to state his stance over the threats by the Kedah menteri besar to “throttle” Sungai Muda and cut off water supply to Penang. Penang depends on the river to fulfil 80% of its water needs.

Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is planning to build 14 giant water catchments to prevent the water from flowing into Penang, where it is drawn for the state’s supply. Sanusi is demanding that Penang pay for the water.

Chow: “When they go low, we go high”

Yusni, the Penaga assemblyman, took a diplomatic stance, saying that Penang should be drawing water from its own rivers and keeping them clean.

Satees had asked Yusni to state if he was with Sanusi, a fellow PAS party member, or if he would defend Penang.

“The ‘selut water’ (sludge) issue is not a problem now, as Penang is still drawing clean water. I say Penang should be focused on keeping Sungai Kreh clean from pig faeces. By right, we should be drawing water from our own rivers,” he said.

Sungai Kreh, a river near Tasek Gelugor, has suffered from major pollution over the years due to nearby pig farms. It has been classified as a “dead” river.

Chow then remarked that Yusni was on Penang’s side, to which the latter gave a thumbs up.

Separately, Chow said that despite threats, Penang continued to be a good neighbour by helping Kedah in its recent water crisis where over 30,000 households suffered a water cut.

Penang recently sent 24 Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) workers to undertake emergency pipe installation works in Kota Setar, Gurun, Bukit Selambau and Pendang.

PBAPP, together with an army engineering corp, have been sending water tankers to the affected areas since March 21 and were helping with emergency piping work.

“The Pahang MB, being a gentleman, sent a letter thanking us for sending PBAPP workers and tankers during the Raub floods. In Kedah, too, we are there to help the rakyat, not the MB. Our principle is, when they go low, we go high,” Chow said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

