‘I KNEW IT WOULD LEAD TO CHAOS & BLOODSHED’ – NAJIB CLAIMS HE WAS ADVISED TO IMPOSE EMERGENCY RULE AFTER LOSING GE14 – ‘BUT I REJECTED IT OUTRIGHT’: TRUE OR NOT, INDEED FEW COULD SINK SO LOW AS SNEAKY AZMIN, TREACHEROUS MUHYIDDIN & NO-CLASS BERSATU TO CLING TO POWER

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak said he was advised to use the emergency ordinance after Barisan Nasional lost the 14th general election in May 2018, but he rejected the idea.

Speaking at a forum organised by think tank International Strategy Institute, Najib said he was the first prime minister to lose an election and was given several options by his advisers.

“One of them was to declare a state of emergency, which I rejected outright,” he said.

“I knew it would have led to chaos and bloodshed and I played my part to allow a smooth transition (of power).”

The Pekan MP, however, said he was not given fair treatment by the Pakatan Harapan government as he and his family were subjected to graft and abuse of power investigations and subsequently charged.

“We were treated with utter disrespect and disdain. I am a firm believer of democracy and I still am. I did the right thing that was to face and accept it,” said Najib.

In July 2020, Najib was found guilty of all seven criminal charges for having received RM42 million in funds from SRC International, making him the first former prime minister to be charged and convicted in Malaysia.

Najib, who was also finance minister, was convicted on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money-laundering and one count of abuse of power.

The SRC International case is the first of five trials the 67-year-old is facing after the 14th general election in 2018.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

