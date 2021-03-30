LOGICAL OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN REGIME EXTENDS ALL MOVEMENT CONTROL CURBS UNTIL APRIL 14 – YET ALLOWS EMPLOYEES TO RETURN TO WORKPLACES FROM APRIL 1

Putrajaya extends all movement curbs until April 14

THE government has extended by 14 days both tiers of movement restrictions currently enforced throughout the country to curb the transmission of Covid-19, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Five states – Selangor, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak – as well as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur are under the conditional movement control order.

Another eight states – Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Malacca, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu and Sabah – as well as the Federal Territories of Labuan and Putrajaya are under the much looser recovery MCO.

The extensions for these orders will take effect on April 1 and expire on April 14.

No more work from home directive starting April 1

Previous restrictions allowed only 30% of management staff to be at the workplace. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, March 30, 2021.

THE National Security Council has agreed to allow employees to be back at workplaces in conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas from April 1, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.