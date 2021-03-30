LOGICAL OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN REGIME EXTENDS ALL MOVEMENT CONTROL CURBS UNTIL APRIL 14 – YET ALLOWS EMPLOYEES TO RETURN TO WORKPLACES FROM APRIL 1
Putrajaya extends all movement curbs until April 14
THE government has extended by 14 days both tiers of movement restrictions currently enforced throughout the country to curb the transmission of Covid-19, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Five states – Selangor, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak – as well as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur are under the conditional movement control order.
Another eight states – Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Malacca, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu and Sabah – as well as the Federal Territories of Labuan and Putrajaya are under the much looser recovery MCO.
The extensions for these orders will take effect on April 1 and expire on April 14.
No more work from home directive starting April 1
Ismail said businesses, especially factories, can operate at full capacity.
“The special meeting yesterday agreed to rescind the 30% work-from-home rule for managers and supervisors (in CMCO areas) as factory workers cannot operate remotely,” he said.
The lifting of the rule “will also allow companies to operate at a maximum capacity”, Ismail said.
He added that working hours for civil servants will be announced by the Public Service Department as and when required.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
