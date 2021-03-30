POLITICAL OPPORTUNIST OR NOT, KHAIRY TRYING TO BUY TIME FOR ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ – OF WHICH HE’S ALSO A KEY MEMBER? QUICKLY HOLD PARTY POLLS TO SETTLE ‘INTERNAL CHAOS’, CALLS EX-PM PAK LAH’S SON-IN-LAW & FORMER ‘4TH FLOOR BOY’ – BUT WHAT MAKES KHAIRY SO SURE HE’LL FARE BETTER THAN ZAHID OR KU LI THIS TIME? HIS VACCINATION PROGRAM? BUT ISN’T THAT STARTING TO GO SIDEWAYS?

Khairy Jamaluddin has called for his fractured party Umno to hold its own internal elections before the next general election as a way to settle the “internal chaos” currently engulfing it.

The science, technology and innovation minister said there is only one way to settle Umno’s internal chaos, which is by holding party elections immediately.

“Do not suspend the party elections until after the general election.

“The party elections should have been held this year and Umno must face the general elections with a leadership that has a clear mandate and which can gain the support of the people,” said Khairy on Twitter.

“Do the right thing (Umno) Supreme Council. You know we cannot continue like this,” he added.

Khairy was commenting after a weekend in which existing divisions within the party were highlighted at the annual general assembly in which president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made it clear that Umno was going to break up with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu.

Party adviser Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah also called on Umno cabinet ministers and others holding posts in Muhyiddin’s administration to resign as soon as possible, but former secretary-general Annuar Musa urged the party to reconsider and alleged that dissenting views were being suppressed.

Party elections are due to be held every three years. The last time the party held elections was on June 30, 2018, when Zahid enjoyed a comfortable win against Khairy and Razaleigh.

However, while the next elections are due by July, Umno election committee chairperson Mohamad Hasan recently said the polls would only be held if there was no general election (GE) this year.

“If the GE does not take place this year, we will hold elections. We are looking at what will happen after the emergency period ends.

“In August, we are already planning to hold elections at the branch level. After two months, we will also hold elections at the divisional and central levels, simultaneously throughout the country,” he reportedly told Sinar Harian.

MKINI

.