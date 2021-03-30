VERY SUBTLY, UMNO STARTS TO PUT THE SQUEEZE ON MIC – FOR SHOOTING ITS MOUTH & PUSHING TO STAY ALIGNED TO MUHYIDDIN: GET OUT! MAKE WAY FOR US IN SUNGAI SIPUT – UMNO WANTS BACK SEAT IN GE15 – AND FRANKLY WITHOUT UMNO’S SUPPORT, WHAT SEATS COULD MIC WIN AT ALL IN ANY ELECTION?

MIC should make way for Umno in Sungai Siput, says local Puteri Umno chief

After failing to win in its former stronghold of Sungai Siput in Perak for three consecutive elections, MIC should let Umno contest the seat in the next election, said Sungai Siput Puteri Umno chief Norazura Abdul Karim.

The seat was held by former MIC presidents VT Sambanthan from 1959 to 1974 and S Samy Vellu from 1974 to 2008. However, in 2008, Parti Sosialis Malaysia candidate Dr Jeyakumar Devaraj toppled Samy while running under the PKR banner.

After he held it for two terms, PKR’s Kesavan Subramaniam won the seat in 2018 when Jeyakumar chose to contest under the PSM logo.

“Sungai Siput was represented by MIC in every election, starting with Sambanthan and then Samy Vellu up until 2008, but in the last three elections, MIC has been unable to win the seat.

“With a total of around 12,000 Indian voters (out of 55,002) MIC has not been able to return the seat to BN.

“Therefore, Sungai Siput Puteri Umno thinks it’s time for BN to hand over Sg Siput seat for Umno to contest,” said Norazura in a Facebook post.

In 2018, Kesavan bagged 20,817 votes to win by a 5,607 majority over MIC’s S Devamany who polled 15,210 votes. Ishak Ibrahim of PAS was third with 5,194 votes while Jeyakumar finished fourth with 1,505 votes, causing him to lose his deposit.

“There is no need to factor in quotas because, for three terms, this formula could not deliver the Sungai Siput seat to BN.

“The seat should be given to the party that can win it again,” Norazura said.

