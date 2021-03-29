‘NEVER GREEDY’？BUT ALWAYS RACIST, TREACHEROUS & HYPOCRITICAL – UMNO NOW SAYS ‘OPEN TO WORKING WITH ANY PARTY OR COALITION TO FORM A GOVT AFTER GE15’ – WHOEVER ITS FUTURE PARTNERS WILL HAVE TO BE VERY, VERY CAREFUL!

Asked if he was prepared to relinquish his position as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman, Tajuddin said: “I will remain in the government until Parliament is dissolved because that is the stand of my party. So, how long will I be in the government? It depends on how long it takes to dissolve Parliament. If it is dissolved tomorrow, I will be out of the government tomorrow. We don’t know when.” – — Bernama

I will continue as Prasarana chairman, says Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Tajuddin Abdul Rahman will not step down as chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd any time soon, saying he would only do so when Parliament is dissolved.

Speaking to FMT, the Pasir Salak MP said until that happens, he will continue to assist the management of Prasarana to become the best transportation service provider in the country.

“I will remain in the government until Parliament is dissolved as this is the stand of the party.

“If it is tomorrow, then, I will exit the government tomorrow. But if it is in August, then, I will do so in August. If it is next year, I will leave the government next year,” he said.

He added that he will try his best to assist the management and employees of Prasarana to implement various programmes.

Tajuddin was reported to have said yesterday that he was ready to relinquish his position as Prasarana chairman once Umno officially pulls out of the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Tajuddin, who is also Umno election director for the next general election, was appointed as Prasarana chairman by the Perikatan Nasional-led government in May last year.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin said Umno was open to working with any party or coalition to form a government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

For now, though, the party has decided not to have discussions with PKR, DAP or PPMB.

“We will assess the situation after GE15. Whoever is interested in working together at that time, and if it benefits UMNO, the people and the country, we are open to doing so to form a government.

“Umno has never been greedy. When we formed the Barisan Nasional government we shared it with MCA, MIC and other parties, including indigenous parties of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

BERNAMA / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY