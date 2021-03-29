REBELLION IN THE HOUSE OF BN? AND WHY NOT? LONG BULLIED BY UMNO – MIC & MCA STRIKE OUT FOR THEMSELVES – ANY DECISION ON MAKING US RESIGN AS MINISTERS MUST BE MADE COLLECTIVELY, SAYS KA SIONG – WHILE MIC NOT ONLY ASKS ULTRA-SENSITIVE QUESTIONS ABOUT WHO WILL BE BN’S PM-CANDIDATE – BUT ALSO IF UMNO WILL WORK WITH ITS CHIEF RIVAL DAP POST GE15

MIC president SA Vigneswaran pointed out that the just concluded Umno general assembly has left some unanswered questions, including the possibility of working with Bersatu, DAP, or Anwar Ibrahim after the election.
When contacted by Malaysiakini, Vigneswaran (photo, above) urged Umno to make its position clearer on whether the party or BN will cooperate with any of them post-election.
“You ( Zahid Hamidi or Umno) said before the election, no Bersatu, no DAP, no Anwar, but what about after the election? These are the questions that Umno must answer.
“So after the election, will he work with DAP? Can he work with Anwar? Can he work with Bersatu? These are unanswered questions from the (Umno) AGM,” he said.
“Is PAS going to work with Umno? Or is it still going to stay in Perikatan Nasional?
“If Umno can accept PAS to be in PN and work with Umno, then it is opening a flat gap to other parties in BN.
“Umno said it would work with PAS, and PAS is in PN. If Umno can work PAS in PN, how is Umno going to tell others you cannot work with Bersatu in PN?”
The MIC chief also asked who would be the BN prime minister candidate if Umno decides to go solo in the next general election.
‘Don’t stand at the junction and don’t know where to turn’
Therefore, Vigneswaran urged Umno to resolve all unanswered questions and take a clear stance.
“Go one way or another, don’t stand at the junction and don’t know where to turn, turn right or turn left. The country’s economy is going down,” he said.
Vigneswaran also revealed that these questions have been raised by MIC delegates and expected to be discussed in the coming MIC AGM this Saturday.
However, he said the final decision of MIC’s alignment would not be finalised during the AGM but to be made after all these questions are resolved.
He viewed that Umno has decided based on “what they think is good for Umno”, so MIC would make decisions for whatever is good for itself too.
Umno has maintained its stand on temporary cooperation with Bersatu until the next general election, and it refused to join the officially registered PN.
The PN federal government comprises 12 parties, but only Bersatu, Pas, and Star are the registered components.
Previously, MIC was among five parties that formally registered to join PN but later, it withdrew its application. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA/ MKINI
.