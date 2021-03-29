REBELLION IN THE HOUSE OF BN? AND WHY NOT? LONG BULLIED BY UMNO – MIC & MCA STRIKE OUT FOR THEMSELVES – ANY DECISION ON MAKING US RESIGN AS MINISTERS MUST BE MADE COLLECTIVELY, SAYS KA SIONG – WHILE MIC NOT ONLY ASKS ULTRA-SENSITIVE QUESTIONS ABOUT WHO WILL BE BN’S PM-CANDIDATE – BUT ALSO IF UMNO WILL WORK WITH ITS CHIEF RIVAL DAP POST GE15

Wee: Any decision on resignation from ministers’ posts must be made collectively

KUALA LUMPUR — Any decision on the resignation of ministers following the withdrawal of Umno’s support for the government must be made collectively by all component parties, said MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said MCA had always supported Barisan Nasional (BN) since the formation of the Perikatan party and the decision to join the government last year was also done collectively.

“Whatever action that we (BN) take, we must deliberate, discuss.

“I do not want to make any predictions as to what will happen because that will only be speculative,” he told reporters after launching of the “Callie Mask” here today.

He said this when asked if he was ready to quit as a minister at a date yet to be decided following Umno’s decision to withdraw its support from the government

Yesterday, a motion to sever political cooperation with Bersatu, which heads the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, for the 15th General Election (GE15) was unanimously agreed by party delegates at the 2020 Umno General Assembly.

The assembly also agreed to give a mandate to the party’s president and Supreme Council to decide on the timeframe for withdrawing from the PN government.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s proposal for leaders appointed by the PN government as ministers, deputy ministers and chairmen of government-linked companies to resign was not discussed at the assembly but would be discussed at the next Supreme Council meeting. — Bernama

