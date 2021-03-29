941 NEW CASES – FIRST TIME IN 4 MONTHS COVID-19 INFECTIONS HIT BELOW 4-DIGIT FIGURES

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 941 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first time the numbers have hit below 1,000 since Dec 9, when 959 cases were reported.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 219 cases.

This was followed by Sarawak (192), Johor (171), Penang (164), Kuala Lumpur (57), Kelantan (49), Sabah (34), Negeri Sembilan (18), Kedah (13), Melaka (eight), Pahang (five), Perak (five), Terengganu (four), Labuan (one) and Putrajaya (one).

No new cases were recorded in Perlis.

