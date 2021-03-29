‘DO YOU WANT UNITY AMONG THE UMMAH OR PERPETUATE YOUR WARLORD CULTURE’ – BERSATU’S FLYING CAR MINISTER CALLS FOR RESIGNATIONS OF UMNO’S ‘JEKYLL & HYDE MINISTERS WHO BEHAVE ONE WAY IN FRONT OF MUHYIDDIN & ANOTHER WHEN AMONG OTHER UMNO MEMBERS’

Just resign, PPBM man tells ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Umno ministers

PETALING JAYA: A senior PPBM leader has launched a scathing attack on some of his Cabinet colleagues from Umno, describing them as warlords who were no better than “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde”.

However, special functions minister Redzuan Yusof stopped short of naming the ministers he likened to the two-faced character in Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, saying it was clear who they were from their speeches at the weekend’s Umno annual general assembly.

“These ministers behave one way in front of (Prime Minister) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but when they are among their own party members, they behave very differently.

“To me, these ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ ministers can leave. If you do not want to be part of the government, don’t be,” he told FMT.

Redzuan said those in the government must be firm in their stand and beliefs.

“Do you want unity among the ummah so the country can move forward or do you want to perpetuate the warlord culture in Umno?” he asked.

He said he was “relieved” that the assembly had exposed the “true colours” of Umno warlords, including those in the Cabinet.

“The warlord culture remains. We know that some personalities in Umno want to use the party for their own self-preservation, to escape the long arm of justice. It’s disappointing that others want to be a part of that.”

On the resolutions passed by Umno, including against working with PPBM in the next general election (GE15), Redzuan said this did not come as a surprise.

“We (PPBM) will meet today or tomorrow to discuss our stance and response. For GE15, Muhyiddin has made it clear that we will go toe-to-toe with Umno.

“As much as we want all Malay parties to work together, if Umno throws down the gauntlet, we will accept.”

On Saturday, Muhyiddin said PPBM will contest every seat that Umno does.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.