UMNO IS NO SNOW WHITE – BUT BERSATU IS TRULY A DWARF! BE IT ‘NEW RANKS’ OR DAP, WHATEVER THE RATIONALE, IT IS CLEAR AMBITIOUS & CUNNING UMNO WON’T LET BERSATU OR PAS RIDE ON ITS COAT-TAILS IN GE15 – WHICH MEANS BERSATU IS AS GOOD AS DEAD!
KUALA LUMPUR — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has questioned Umno’s reason in delaying new political alliances until after the 15th general election.
Ahmad Faizal was commenting on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s formal affirmation yesterday to sever ties with Bersatu and that his party will contest the election alone under the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition banner in spite of its other political alliances.
“I hope the BN leadership has considered it carefully before coming to that decision.
“I really hope this decision is not made based on any one leader’s interest in seeking to form new ranks as soon as GE15 is over.
Zahid told delegates at Umno’s 75th annual party general meeting here yesterday that the party is open to working with anyone to form a government, but will only form new alliances with other parties outside the BN coalition after the general election when it knows the number of parliamentary seats won.
Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said the decision for Umno to not cooperate with Bersatu is not motivated by arrogance or condescension but instead a desire for Umno to be dominant in forming a government.
Umno has a formal charter with Islamist PAS inked in 2019 for political cooperation, but Zahid’s remarks for the Malay nationalist party to contest under BN instead of that have cast this partnership into doubt. MALAY MAIL
Umno had to work with ‘dwarf’ party to keep DAP out of govt – Ahmad Jazlan
Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said Umno supported the forming of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to prevent the return of the DAP to power.
The Machang MP, who had retracted his support to the PN government, said it was Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who ordered Umno lawmakers to support the inception of the government.
“Toppling the Pakatan Harapan government was like toppling the DAP. The Umno president is responsible.
Jazlan (above), who is vocal against the PN government and Bersatu, said after the Harapan government was toppled, Umno initially asked for the Parliament to be dissolved, but the plan did not materialise.
“We were worried because there were not enough numbers. Harapan was back with enough numbers to form the government.
“Hence, the president asked the lawmakers as well as the entire Umno family to be magnanimous to cooperate with a ‘dwarf’ party,” he said.
While Jazlan did not name the ‘dwarf’ party, he is believed to have referred to Umno’s splinter party Bersatu.
“The party has many (MPs) because of the defectors, 15 from Umno, 10 from PKR. The (original) only six,” he said.
Umno had announced that it would support the government only until the Parliament is dissolved.
Despite supporting the government, Umno never officially joined the PN coalition.
However, its ally in the Muafakat Nasional alliance, PAS, had chosen to strengthen ties with Bersatu while remaining in cooperation with Umno through the pact at the same time. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
