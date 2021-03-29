AND ANWAR WANTED TO ‘SELL’ PAKATAN INTO UMNO’S HANDS! SABAH & SARAWAK THE MOST AT THREAT AS PAS THREATENS GERRYMANDERING TO WIN TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY – EVEN AS UMNO VOWS TO AMEND CONSTITUTION TO ‘EMPOWER’ SHARIAH LAW

‘All PAS apologists in Sabah and Sarawak had better watch out as well.’

PAS hopes for two-thirds majority win in GE15 to redraw election borders

BobbyO: Sarawak politicians should wake up to the reality that they are supporting an allegedly racist party. If they continue to support PAS, then it clearly shows their selfishness. They are more concerned about protecting their own interests than the nation’s. This also includes Sabah politicians.

The real agenda of PAS is to bring division between the various races and only fight for the rights of one race. This is despite other races having contributed blood, tears and finances to the success of this nation.

Today, PAS wants to claim the nation for themselves after 60 years of hard work put in by our forefathers and the generations that followed.

PAS could not even rule one state and make it a success story after umpteen years. Yet, today they want to take over the whole nation.

BusinessFirst: That is the reason why East Malaysians must never vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) because of all the excuses they make.

GPS and GRS cannot change the fact that:

They are working with PAS; They are silent to PAS’ provocations on race and religion (always lying by acting as if Sabah and Sarawak are not part of Malaysia and somehow PAS can be controlled/managed) and; They have backed down and agreed to PAS’ agenda whenever and whatever the situation.

The proof:

PAS assemblyperson nominated into Sabah state assembly over the objections of Star and PBS.

When PAS complained about Heineken’s operating permit during the MCO (movement control order), Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi did not even defend his decision.

When Sabah and Sarawak MPs, senators and assemblypersons signed a petition to urge Putrajaya not to appeal the decision of the High Court relating to the use of Arabic words like “Allah” for God, I note that leaders like Ronald Kiandee (Bersatu), Jeffrey Kitingan (Star), Maximus Ongkili (PBS) did not sign.

They were silent in fear, perhaps of their “powerful allies”. I think Alexander Nanta Linggi (PBB) also did not sign. Is that a surprise?

Hence, with these people being elected, you know it is as good as a PAS vote.

Justice: With this brand of politics, I can’t blame Sabahans and Sarawakians now deeply regretting and getting fed up to be in Malaysia. Nothing good to gain except getting discriminated against by the politics of race and religion.

After all, Sabah and Sarawak can survive on their own. The coming Sarawak state election could be a referendum to teach these arrogant politicians a good lesson.

RedParrot1151: PAS, thanks for saying it. So, for the non-Malays, it’s quite plain who to vote for. Anyone who allies with them will not get the non-Malay votes, period. Umno be warned.

By the way, can we think as Malaysians, instead of by race and religion? If non-Malays are marginalised, is it fair that they contribute the majority of the taxes, as mentioned by Dr Mahathir Mohamad? You want non-Malays’ money, but not them?

GreenFalcon8474: Why not just strip all non-Malays of their voting rights and declare that non-bumiputeras cannot be MPs and Aduns, since you only envision a mono-ethnic government?

And then, just turn all non-Malays into just tax-paying ‘permanent residents’.

Hrrmph: Unbelievable! They just declared that they want power so that they can bully the people.

How can anyone be so lost as to what is right? They think all they need to do is declare that they are doing it for the benefit of Islam and the ummah.

It does not matter that it is not so. It does not matter if they are doing it for their own personal benefit, so long as they verbalise that it is so, it must be so.

Redraw the boundaries, how? All the Chinese votes for one seat, all the Indian votes for another seat, all the ‘lain-lain’ (others) votes for yet another seat, then the rest of the 200-plus seats go to Muslims?

Freethinker: PAS now wants to legalise gerrymandering, which against the principles of democracy and one person, one vote.

Does PAS technically want to throw out our Constitution, where it protects the rights of all citizens, and make a constitution that protects their (PAS) rights alone?

How can this be even legal and not merit a police investigation? Isn’t this considered sedition when the intention is to go against the very Constitution we have today?

Milshah: This is clearly an attempt to persuade Umno to join the PAS-Bersatu coalition.

I have said so many times that no matter how bad the Pakatan Harapan government was, be it the Malay Digity Congress, khat, Icerd (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination), there are far worse things that could happen. This is one of them.

Now, if they succeed with this redrawing of boundaries, Umno-PAS-Bersatu will win elections until eternity.

It is no exaggeration if the three parties combined, they can get a two-thirds majority in Parliament. If Umno says no, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

Oriole: So, the racial and religious minorities are forewarned that the election platform is upfront about open discrimination against them.

This will destroy the very fabric of this country and the future of every child from a minority community. Please realise this when you choose to vote or if you choose not to vote. Your actions will give some really unscrupulous characters greater power to do their dirty work.

All PAS apologists in Sabah and Sarawak had better watch out as well.

GrayCondor1956: Perhaps Sabah and Sarawak should open up to all the non-Malays from the Peninsular. If all non-Malays move there and with a liberal and educated administration, the two states will boom in no time.

Furthermore, with Indonesia setting up its new capital in Borneo, it will be a win-win situation. Peninsular Malaysia can be left to PAS and cohorts. Hmmm… if PAS leader Khairuddin Aman Razali can dream, so can I. MKINI

At Umno AGM, Zahid vows party will amend Constitution to empower Shariah law