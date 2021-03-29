ANNUAR MUSA, LEADER OF MUHYIDDIN’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ IN UMNO, GETS BRAVER & BRAVER – NOW CHALLENGES ZAHID BACK – IF YOU CHALLENGE ME TO RESIGN AS MINISTER, OTHERS ALSO CAN CHALLENGE YOU TO RESIGN AS UMNO PRESIDENT!

THERE is no need to challenge anyone from Umno to quit their ministerial post when the president could have just instructed them to do so, said Annuar Musa.

The federal territories minister said this in response to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamid’s jab at him during the closing of the party’s annual assembly today, challenging him to resign.

Zahid in his winding up speech had challenged Annuar to resign his post and called him a pest and a backstabber.

The party president said Umno ministers owe their positions to the party and should show loyalty to the party instead of their posts.

“I don’t think there is a need to challenge anyone to quit their ministerial position. If the president wants to, he could just instruct them to quit,” he said in a Facebook live show.

Annuar said that kind of mentality should not be emulated in Umno.

“If we bring that attitude, what’s to stop others from challenging the president himself. We have to respect the president’s office.

“For example, I was fired (as Barisan Nasional secretary-general). I cannot be angry at the president’s office, but I can be angry at the individual.

“Not being loyal to an individual is not the same as being disloyal to the party.

“This is my opinion as an Umno veteran. There is no need to challenge any of the ministers to resign,” he said.

Annuar added that it didn’t make sense for him to quit now.

“The general assembly has unanimously agreed to end cooperation with Bersatu in the coming elections, but until then, we might as well wait.

“But if there is a need for people to resign from their post, it can be brought to the Umno Supreme Council for a vote,” he said.

Earlier today delegates accepted the resolution proposed by the Umno Supreme Council dated February 19 to cut ties with Bersatu at GE15.

The General Assembly also agreed that fresh elections should be called immediately to ensure a more stable government.

