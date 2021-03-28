GAME-CHANGER AGM – ZAHID WINS MANDATE TO WITHDRAW FROM PAKATAN ‘ANYTIME’ – HE’S NOW MORE POWERFUL THAN PM MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF

Umno has mandate to withdraw from Perikatan ‘any time’, says Zahid

UMNO can withdraw its support from the Perikatan Nasional federal government at any time if there are no indications of fresh elections soon, said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We thank the Umno delegates for giving the leadership the mandate to withdraw from the government at any time,” said the Umno president in his winding-up speech at the 2020 General Assembly in WTC today.

He said the leadership will do so if there are no indications of fresh elections.

“Earlier, I said that there is a possibility that they will delay elections or change the date.

“But if this is what they will do, I trust this mandate will cause all 100% of our ministers, deputy ministers and GLC chairmen and MPs to withdraw from PN,” said the 68-year-old.

He said he was impressed yesterday by Youth and Puteri chiefs Aysraf Wajdi Dusuki and Zahida Zarik Khan, who yesterday said they will quit immediately if Umno gave the instructions.

Zahid, however, reserved his remarks for Wanita chief Noraini Ahmad, who did not touch on the subject.

“We understand that she is the higher education minister and needs to defend her seat but we are ministers because of the party.

“If there are those who enjoy their positions too much, they should know that they should resign as ministers. Without Umno, there won’t be any ministerial positions,” said Zahid. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Empowered to decide PN exit timeline, Zahid dares 'parasite' minister to resign

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party’s ministers can quit the government at any time, after the general assembly empowered him and the supreme council to decide on an exit date.

Meanwhile, Zahid also challenged a “parasite” to resign as minister – in a clear rebuke to Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa.

Speaking on an exit timeline, Zahid said Umno will make a withdrawal if Bersatu decides not to call for a general election until the current Parliament’s term ends in 2023.

“We can pull out at anytime from the PN government if they don’t give an indication that the elections will be held soon,” he said in his closing speech at the Umno annual general assembly.

He said if the supreme council decides that it is time to quit, he was confident that “100 percent” of Umno ministers, deputy ministers, and government-linked companies (GLC) bosses will quit, while MPs will withdraw support.

However, he indicated there may be one outlier.

“If there is any of them that is too comfortable… including a minister who is not on (the AGM) stage but stabs Umno from the back.

“If he is an anak jantan (man) he should resign as a minister. This is a parasite.

“If not for Umno, it is not possible for him to be in that ministry,” he said.

While he mentioned no names, this is clearly aimed at Annuar – who is the only minister who has openly spoken out against Umno cutting ties with Bersatu.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa

Annuar had also been vocal in criticising Zahid for allegedly trying to align the party with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, a claim the party president denies.

At a press conference later, Zahid was asked why he did not just sack Annuar from the party.

However, he said this was not up to him.

“This is not up to the president but the disciplinary board, which will look into the matter before bringing it to the supreme council,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Zahid had an overwhelming show of support for a motion to empower him and the supreme council to decide when they would leave the PN government.

Umno previously stated that it would stay in the government until Parliament is dissolved.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan in his speech prior to Zahid’s, indicated that the preliminary exit timeline is in August – which is when the state of emergency comes to an end. MKINI

