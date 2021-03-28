UMNO EXPLODES ANOTHER BOMB IN MUHYIDDIN’S FACE – WE MUST LEAVE THE GOVT ONCE THE EMERGENCY ORDER ENDS ON AUGUST 1, MAT HASAN TELLS PARTY ‘NOT TO HESITATE ANY MORE’

UMNO must be prepared to quit the government after August 1 when the Emergency Order ends, said Mohamad Hasan.

“We must not hesitate any more and leave together when August comes,” said the Umno deputy president in his winding-up speech at the 2020 General Assembly today.

He said the party must not hesitate if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin does not want to dissolve Parliament after the Emergency Order ends on August 1.

The Ranau assemblyman said Umno is the biggest party in the country and should always lead any coalition.

“Umno is like an elephant. It is big and should not play second fiddle to anyone.

“We are open to working with anyone who is not against the Malay agenda and can accept that Umno will be the lead party. Otherwise, we should not work with them,” said Mohamad.

Mohamad’s remarks come on the heels of a resolution that was passed by the Umno AGM to stop political cooperation with Bersatu at the 15th general election.

Although Umno has promised to support the Perikatan Nasional federal government until Parliament is dissolved, the party is nevertheless pressing Muhyiddin to call for elections before 2023.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.