BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN WILL LOSE PAGOH IN GE15 – HE NOW HAS LESS THAN 20% SUPPORT IN HIS OWN BASTION, REVEALS JOHOR MB – EVEN AS ‘WEAK PM’ & BERSATU TURN ‘HEADLESS CHICKEN’ WITH WEAK RETURN FIRE AMID UMNO’S RELENTLESS ATTACK DURING AGM

‘PM is weak’ – Johor Umno claims less than 20pct support PN in Pagoh

Johor Umno is confident it can take on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu in Pagoh and the rest of the state, claiming that their rivals have poor support.

State party chief Hasni Mohamad (above) claimed that surveys found that in Pagoh, support for Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition is 19.8 percent, while BN has 24.4 percent, and Muafakat Nasional (Umno and PAS) 37.1 percent.

He claimed a survey of Malay voters throughout Johor also showed that only 26 percent supported PN.

“This means that the prime minister is weak in his own backyard,” Hasni said in his speech at the Umno general assembly in PWTC, Kuala Lumpur today.

He added that Johor BN had initially wanted to make way for Muhyiddin in Pagoh out of respect for the prime minister.

However, Pagoh Umno objected, insisting that they go against Muhyiddin.

Umno’s findings on support for PN backed up the Pagoh division’s intent, Hasni said.

In the 2018 general election, Muhyiddin – with the support of Pakatan Harapan – won Pagoh with a 6,927 vote majority in a three-cornered fight against Umno and PAS.

But things could be tough for the Bersatu president in the next election if the non-Malays – who made up 34 percent of voters in 2018 – swing away from him.

To improve his chances, he must secure PAS votes.

PAS is allied to both Umno and Bersatu, and has refused to pick sides – much to Umno’s chagrin.

Meanwhile, Hasni said Johor Umno wants autonomy to sort out its own strategy, as has been requested by the Pahang chapter as well.

Separately, Negeri Sembilan Umno delegate Ismail Lasim said even though Umno is splitting from Bersatu, they should not close the door for cooperation entirely.

“This is because after the election, even if we are the biggest (party), there’s a chance we can’t form the government.

“So we must cooperate and get support from others,” the Juasseh assemblyperson said. MKINI

PM will lose Pagoh in GE15, says Johor MB

MUHYIDDIN Yassin will lose if he insists on contesting the Pagoh parliamentary seat in the next general election, said the Johor menteri besar.

“Only 26% of Malay voters support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government that is led by Muhyiddin,” said Hasni Mohamad during the debates at the 2020 Umno General Assembly today.

“How can Bersatu win the country if the Bersatu general (Muhyiddin) himself is not safe,” he added.

The Johor Umno chief also said the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Muafakat Nasional pact was more promising than PN.

“We have decided to maintain the BN brand and contest under it in Johor,” said the Benut assemblyman.

He said PAS could also increase its share of seats if it chose Umno instead of Bersatu.

Hasni added that he had spoken to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang after finding out that PN plans to let PAS contest 15 out the 26 parliament seats in the state in the next elections.

“But I told PAS that it would lose all the seats if it did that.”

He said despite BN’s weaknesses, PAS could only win one seat in Bukit Pasir in the last elections.

“While we won 19 seats, PAS’ victory only came after the Bersatu candidate was disqualified and all his votes went to the PAS candidate.”

Bersatu leaders hit out at Zahid’s BN ‘solo quest’ ambition

Spokespersons for Bersatu and its Youth wing Armada have taken a shot at Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s declaration that BN has decided to go into the 15th general election on its own. Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Umno’s departure and Perikatan Nasional’s divide would only serve to benefit Pakatan Harapan through a split in the Malay votes to the advantage of DAP and PKR. “Bersatu constantly calls for unity to ensure stability in the country will be maintained. “But if needed, as emphasised by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, not once will we back away from this struggle and we will ensure that our struggle is upheld,” he said in a statement. He cited Muhyiddin’s reported remarks that PN is prepared to contest in all 222 seats if Umno remained adamant against discussing a GE15 collaboration. Wan Saiful (photo, above) said he earlier shared the same message with Selangor Bersatu members at a dialogue session held in Klang today. He said he had expressed confidence in PN’s ability to wrest Selangor from Harapan, while at the same time defending Putrajaya. “At the national level, for sure, we have to be prepared and put in efforts to strengthen our machinery to face multi-cornered fights,” said Wan Saiful who made no direct reference to Zahid’s presidential address at the Umno annual general assembly today. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivering his policy speech at the Umno AGM. Bersatu Youth information chief Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir, however, labelled Zahid a “coward” who feared to admit alleged discussions with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on cooperation between the two rival parties. “…he (Zahid) declared ‘No DAP, No Anwar’ but with a very reluctant air (obviously said because of objections from Umno grassroots). “Zahid’s speech as an Umno president representing the ‘court cluster’ clearly has no direction!” claimed Ashraf. He further claimed that the anti-Bersatu sentiment pushed by Zahid and Umno president Najib Abdul Razak was due to Muhyiddin’s refusal to intervene in their ongoing court cases. “As Bersatu heeded the call to strengthen the destiny of the Malays, the Umno ‘court cluster’ backed a rebellion based on personal interests and fuelled by empty talks … at a time when the words of those who rallied for Malay unity and destiny of the Malays turned out to be a hypocrisy,” he said. Ashraf also claimed that Zahid’s alleged attempts to save himself and other Umno leaders faced with corruption charges were done at the expense of grassroots sentiments to work together with PAS and Bersatu. This was a similar sentiment expressed by former BN secretary-general Annuar Musa during the Umno AGM, amid shots fired over his stand to support continuing ties with Bersatu. “The arrogance perpetuated by the ‘court cluster’ will surely lead Umno to destruction,” said Ashraf. The subject of Umno’s ties with Bersatu has been a focus at the AGM, with any outcome expected to determine its future after the 15th general election. Among others, Umno supreme council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin yesterday hinted that the party will remain on the opposition bench if it entered the GE15 without any coalition partners.

MKINI

