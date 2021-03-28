BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN WILL LOSE PAGOH IN GE15 – HE NOW HAS LESS THAN 20% SUPPORT IN HIS OWN BASTION, REVEALS JOHOR MB – EVEN AS ‘WEAK PM’ & BERSATU TURN ‘HEADLESS CHICKEN’ WITH WEAK RETURN FIRE AMID UMNO’S RELENTLESS ATTACK DURING AGM

Spokespersons for Bersatu and its Youth wing Armada have taken a shot at Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s declaration that BN has decided to go into the 15th general election on its own.
Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Umno’s departure and Perikatan Nasional’s divide would only serve to benefit Pakatan Harapan through a split in the Malay votes to the advantage of DAP and PKR.
“Bersatu constantly calls for unity to ensure stability in the country will be maintained.
“But if needed, as emphasised by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, not once will we back away from this struggle and we will ensure that our struggle is upheld,” he said in a statement.
Wan Saiful (photo, above) said he earlier shared the same message with Selangor Bersatu members at a dialogue session held in Klang today.
He said he had expressed confidence in PN’s ability to wrest Selangor from Harapan, while at the same time defending Putrajaya.
“At the national level, for sure, we have to be prepared and put in efforts to strengthen our machinery to face multi-cornered fights,” said Wan Saiful who made no direct reference to Zahid’s presidential address at the Umno annual general assembly today.
Bersatu Youth information chief Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir, however, labelled Zahid a “coward” who feared to admit alleged discussions with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on cooperation between the two rival parties.
“…he (Zahid) declared ‘No DAP, No Anwar’ but with a very reluctant air (obviously said because of objections from Umno grassroots).
“Zahid’s speech as an Umno president representing the ‘court cluster’ clearly has no direction!” claimed Ashraf.
He further claimed that the anti-Bersatu sentiment pushed by Zahid and Umno president Najib Abdul Razak was due to Muhyiddin’s refusal to intervene in their ongoing court cases.
“As Bersatu heeded the call to strengthen the destiny of the Malays, the Umno ‘court cluster’ backed a rebellion based on personal interests and fuelled by empty talks … at a time when the words of those who rallied for Malay unity and destiny of the Malays turned out to be a hypocrisy,” he said.
Ashraf also claimed that Zahid’s alleged attempts to save himself and other Umno leaders faced with corruption charges were done at the expense of grassroots sentiments to work together with PAS and Bersatu.
This was a similar sentiment expressed by former BN secretary-general Annuar Musa during the Umno AGM, amid shots fired over his stand to support continuing ties with Bersatu.
“The arrogance perpetuated by the ‘court cluster’ will surely lead Umno to destruction,” said Ashraf.
The subject of Umno’s ties with Bersatu has been a focus at the AGM, with any outcome expected to determine its future after the 15th general election.
Among others, Umno supreme council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin yesterday hinted that the party will remain on the opposition bench if it entered the GE15 without any coalition partners.