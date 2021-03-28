NIK AZIZ WOULD TURN IN HIS GRAVE! AS IF HE HAS TOTALLY FORGOTTEN PAS’ ACRIMONIOUS & EVEN VIOLENT HISTORY WITH UMNO, TAKIYIDDIN THICK-SKINNED ENOUGH TO TELL UMNO – ‘DON’T LOSE THE ONE WHO TRULY LOVES YOU’

Amid the strained relations between Malay-Muslim-based parties Umno and PAS, a PAS leader has spoken up in melodramatic fashion about loves won and lost.
“True friends will not prevent other people from befriending someone else. Friends are a blessing.
“I may have lost someone who didn’t love me, but you lost someone who truly loved you,” said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan on Facebook.
PAS appears to be stuck between Umno and Bersatu, an Umno splinter party. PAS had forged an unofficial alliance with Umno in 2019, called Muafakat Nasional, while Pakatan Harapan held the federal government at the time.
Now, PAS has officially joined Bersatu in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. Umno not only abstained from joining PN officially but its supreme council wants to break up with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu when Parliament is dissolved for the general election.
During Umno’s annual general assembly yesterday, several party leaders had openly pushed for PAS to declare its stance on whether it wants to stay with Umno or enter into a “war” on Bersatu’s side.
Meanwhile, PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari opined that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi seemed more respectful of PAS in his speech during the second day of the annual assembly, earlier today.
“The Umno president in his speech did not chide PAS or blame any parties for hiding under the ummah (Muslim community) unity slogan. He also did not say that PAS was quietly becoming friendly with Bersatu as compared to his previous speeches,” he said.
Fadhli added that Umno had respected PAS as a guest during the official launch of the party’s annual assembly this morning.
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were among the guests on stage during Zahid’s speech this morning.
Zahid, in his speech, remarked that “both feet must stand on the same ground”, and told PAS that it is not too late for both parties to return to a more united relationship. MKINI
PAS committed to defending unity of ummah, says Tuan Ibrahim
KUALA LUMPUR: PAS remains committed to defending the unity of the ummah (Muslims) in the country, said its deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.
Tuan Ibrahim said this was proven by the presence of PAS at the Umno general assembly to strengthen the unity of the ummah through the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact, as previously agreed.
“It is for the sake of wanting to see Islamic unity in the country,” he told Bernama after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had delivered his policy speech at the assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.
He and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had attended the opening ceremony of the Umno general assembly along with leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.
Besides him and Hadi, also present were MCA president Wee Ka Siong, MIC president SA Vigneswaran, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup as well as representatives of friends of BN. PAS is Umno’s partner in the MN alliance.
Zahid, who is also BN chairman, had said that Umno, as PAS’ political partner in MN, would continue to be honest in translating the charter and memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties in September 2019.
He said the partnership with PAS, which was proven in the seven by-elections after the 14th general election (GE14), had received strong support from the people and would open up space for BN to return to lead the country.
Vigneswaran, when met by reporters, said PAS needs to make a decision on its cooperation with PPBM-led Perikatan Nasional (PN).
“Umno doesn’t want to work with PN, so PAS needs to make a decision first. Who knows they might decide not to work with Umno; that is up to them.”
Commenting on Umno contesting solo under the BN flag in GE15, Vigneswaran said this was the right decision.
“For now, this is Umno’s intention. We (MIC) will also contest under BN. BN has said it will work with anyone after the election; we have to discuss that.”
Wee said that to win GE15, BN needed to work hard in view of the country’s latest political scenario.
“The challenge that we will face is not something that allows us to say with confidence ‘we can do it’. We have to work hard, we must humbly seek the support of all races.”
Commenting on Umno’s stand to cease cooperation with PPBM, Wee said this was up to Umno.
“This is the party’s assembly. They can discuss anything they want.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
