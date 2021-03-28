NIK AZIZ WOULD TURN IN HIS GRAVE! AS IF HE HAS TOTALLY FORGOTTEN PAS’ ACRIMONIOUS & EVEN VIOLENT HISTORY WITH UMNO, TAKIYIDDIN THICK-SKINNED ENOUGH TO TELL UMNO – ‘DON’T LOSE THE ONE WHO TRULY LOVES YOU’

Amid the strained relations between Malay-Muslim-based parties Umno and PAS, a PAS leader has spoken up in melodramatic fashion about loves won and lost.

“True friends will not prevent other people from befriending someone else. Friends are a blessing.

“I may have lost someone who didn’t love me, but you lost someone who truly loved you,” said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan on Facebook.

The de facto law minister appeared to be reminiscing over more loving times between the two parties and seemed to be asking Umno not to prevent PAS from befriending Bersatu.

PAS appears to be stuck between Umno and Bersatu, an Umno splinter party. PAS had forged an unofficial alliance with Umno in 2019, called Muafakat Nasional, while Pakatan Harapan held the federal government at the time.

Now, PAS has officially joined Bersatu in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. Umno not only abstained from joining PN officially but its supreme council wants to break up with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu when Parliament is dissolved for the general election.

During Umno’s annual general assembly yesterday, several party leaders had openly pushed for PAS to declare its stance on whether it wants to stay with Umno or enter into a “war” on Bersatu’s side.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (middle, hand raised) with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (left) and Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan (right) at the 2021 Umno annual general assembly at PWTC today (March 28).

Meanwhile, PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari opined that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi seemed more respectful of PAS in his speech during the second day of the annual assembly, earlier today.

“The Umno president in his speech did not chide PAS or blame any parties for hiding under the ummah (Muslim community) unity slogan. He also did not say that PAS was quietly becoming friendly with Bersatu as compared to his previous speeches,” he said.

Fadhli added that Umno had respected PAS as a guest during the official launch of the party’s annual assembly this morning.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were among the guests on stage during Zahid’s speech this morning.

Zahid, in his speech, remarked that “both feet must stand on the same ground”, and told PAS that it is not too late for both parties to return to a more united relationship. MKINI

PAS committed to defending unity of ummah, says Tuan Ibrahim