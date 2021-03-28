FINALLY FROM UMNO – THE HURTFUL TRUTH FOR PAS: YOU’LL GET WIPED OUT IN JOHOR, UMNO’S MB MINCES NO WORDS – INDEED, WHO IS PAS BUT A MOSQUITO PARTY UNTIL 3-CORNER FIGHTS HELPED IT WIN 18 SEATS IN GE14 & EATING MUHYIDDIN’S ‘DEDAK’ GAINED IT DISHONORABLE ENTRY INTO AN INCOMPETENT GOVT

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad says he recently warned PAS that it would lose all the seats it plans to contest in Johor if it stood under the Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) banner.

Hasni, who is also Johor menteri besar, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man visited him and the talk that PN was planning to let PAS contest 15 seats in the state came up.

“I told them honestly: YBs, you will lose every seat, as you did in previous years. In 2018, despite Barisan Nasional facing so many challenges, PAS only won one seat. We won 19.

“But I also gave my assurance to them that if they’re with us, though they won’t get as many seats (to contest in), we can ensure that PAS will win all the seats it contests,” he told Umno delegates at its general assembly today.

Hasni called on the party’s top leadership to give Johor Umno the autonomy to decide on its strategy for the next elections in the state, also urging for seat quotas for Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to be done away with.

He said autonomy was necessary for the state chapter as the Johor PPBM chairman was Muhyiddin Yassin himself, adding that the prime minister would be doing all he can to ensure his party can take Johor.

“Although we have component parties, don’t practise quotas. If it’s true that we’re really the dominant party, our planning and strategy should be based on data and science. Refer to the data that cannot be denied by the BN component parties.”

Citing a study conducted by the state chapter, Hasni claimed that PN’s support in the state was much weaker compared with Umno, also claiming that Muhyiddin’s following was weak even in his own constituency of Pagoh.

“If their general can be troubled by Pagoh Umno, it will be easy for us to take the state and even the country.”

PAS committed to defending unity of ummah, says Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS remains committed to defending the unity of the ummah (Muslims) in the country, said its deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. Tuan Ibrahim said this was proven by the presence of PAS at the Umno general assembly to strengthen the unity of the ummah through the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact, as previously agreed. “It is for the sake of wanting to see Islamic unity in the country,” he told Bernama after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had delivered his policy speech at the assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today. He and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had attended the opening ceremony of the Umno general assembly along with leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties. Besides him and Hadi, also present were MCA president Wee Ka Siong, MIC president SA Vigneswaran, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup as well as representatives of friends of BN. PAS is Umno’s partner in the MN alliance. Zahid, who is also BN chairman, had said that Umno, as PAS’ political partner in MN, would continue to be honest in translating the charter and memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties in September 2019. He said the partnership with PAS, which was proven in the seven by-elections after the 14th general election (GE14), had received strong support from the people and would open up space for BN to return to lead the country. Vigneswaran, when met by reporters, said PAS needs to make a decision on its cooperation with PPBM-led Perikatan Nasional (PN). “Umno doesn’t want to work with PN, so PAS needs to make a decision first. Who knows they might decide not to work with Umno; that is up to them.” Commenting on Umno contesting solo under the BN flag in GE15, Vigneswaran said this was the right decision. “For now, this is Umno’s intention. We (MIC) will also contest under BN. BN has said it will work with anyone after the election; we have to discuss that.” Wee said that to win GE15, BN needed to work hard in view of the country’s latest political scenario. “The challenge that we will face is not something that allows us to say with confidence ‘we can do it’. We have to work hard, we must humbly seek the support of all races.” Commenting on Umno’s stand to cease cooperation with PPBM, Wee said this was up to Umno. “This is the party’s assembly. They can discuss anything they want.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.