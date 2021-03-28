BOOTLICKER FOR PN OR NOT, ANNUAR MUSA RUSHES TO APOLOGIZE TO HADI FOR ‘HURTFUL REMARKS’ MADE BY HIS UMNO MATES AT AGM – BUT WHO IS HE SPEAKING FOR?

PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa has apologised to PAS over “hurtful” remarks made by some Umno leaders against its Muafakat Nasional (MN) comrade at their annual general assembly.

The federal territories minister said he was uncomfortable with some of the remarks made this morning at the assembly, which was also attended by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“We invited component parties and our comrades like Hadi and others, but the speeches could offend and hurt these leaders and component parties.

“I apologise to those who have been offended. I saw that some were angry,” he said in an online talk show on the Umno assembly.

Annuar said such hurtful remarks should be avoided as a whole, adding that Umno’s general assembly should be held in a harmonious manner while resolving issues faced by the party.

Earlier today, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged PAS to continue what they had jointly started with Umno under MN, telling them that the political pact had yet to “fully bloom”.

“We agree that any party in MN shouldn’t be hasty in joining any other political pact.”

PAS is a part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with the Muhyiddin Yassin-led PPBM, Gerakan, SAPP and STAR. Several Umno leaders had described PAS’ decision to join PN as a surprise.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki urged PAS to choose once and for all whether it would side with his party or PPBM in the coming 15th general election.

Those who speak for others worse than those who jumped, says Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members who tend to act as spokesmen for other parties have been described as being worse than previous Umno leaders who had defected and joined rival political parties. Speaking at the party’s general assembly today, Federal Territories Umno chief Johari Abdul Ghani said some of these individuals only became spokespersons for another political party after they were appointed Cabinet ministers. He urged the party’s members to take note of some PKR and DAP members who had remained firm and stuck with their parties through thick and thin despite losing multiple times in the general elections. “I’m not trying to praise other parties, but I’d like all of you (delegates) to take a look at DAP and PKR. “We have won 13 times and lost once. They lost 13 times and won once. The difference between us and them is that after we lost, many ‘ran away’,” he said. Johari also praised former Umno president Najib Razak for his loyalty and stance towards the party, despite facing several charges in court. “In his many posts on Facebook, not once has he hit out at Umno or its members. Although Najib and I have some differences, when it comes to the struggle of protecting the party, I stand with him,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.