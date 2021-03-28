‘WE WERE THE ONES STRUGGLING TO HELP HIM WIN – BUT NOW THEY WANT TO SEDUCE HIM’: PAHANG MB EXPOSES BERSATU PLOT TO ‘BUY OVER’ CAMERONS MP – ‘THESE PEOPLE ARE NOT SINCERE. THEY HAVE NOT WON A SINGLE SEAT THEMSELVES’

Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail claimed he has proof of Bersatu’s attempt to persuade Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor to jump ship.

Speaking while debating the Umno president’s policy speech, Wan Rosdy said he had strong evidence of Bersatu’s attempt to “seduce” the MP.

“They are not sincere, and this is playing dirty. I have strong evidence that they are trying to persuade and seduce the Cameron Highlands MP.

“We were the ones struggling in the by-election for him (Ramli) to win. But they also want to attract (him now) and sent a text message to (fix a) meet and suggest negotiations.

“The Cameron Highlands MP is right here, you can ask him. They tried, but their efforts failed,” he said in his speech at the Umno general assembly today.

Ramli, who is also a former senior police officer, won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in a by-election held on Jan 26, 2019.

The BN candidate also made history as the first Orang Asli representative in the Dewan Rakyat.

Ramli got 12,038 votes, defeating the nearest challenger from Pakatan Harapan, M Manogaran, who got 8,800 votes, while two independent candidates, Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee, received 314 votes and 276 votes, respectively.

He became the first BN candidate to win through the informal collaboration between Umno and PAS.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said, instead of making itself busy buying and selling MPs, it was better for the government to dissolve Parliament.

“The issue arises that Bersatu wants to run five MP candidates in Pahang but who are they to determine the seats in Pahang?

“They have not won a single seat themselves, and they have not consulted with Umno. These people have no sincerity with us,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted by WhatsApp, Ramli told Malaysiakini that he has no comment on the matter.

