COP WHO ASKED WOMAN DELIVERING MILK IF SHE ‘MILKED IT HERSELF’ DENIES BEING LEWD OR SEXUALLY HARRASSING HER AT PUTRAJAYA ROADBLOCK

Woman claims sexual harassment, cop says ‘produce milk’ remark misunderstood

A woman took to social media yesterday claiming she was sexually harassed by a police officer when passing a roadblock in Putrajaya, but the cop has since denied the allegation, saying his remarks were misunderstood.

In a post on her Twitter account, the woman said she approached the roadblock after exiting Putrajaya and heading towards the Damansara-Puchong Highway/South Klang Valley Expressway at about 9.05am.

She claimed to have been stopped by a cop who then queried her on her travels.

The woman said she then informed the police personnel that she was going to deliver a milk product that was produced by a company owned by actress Neelofa.

This was when the cop allegedly made a lewd remark.

“I told him that I was going to deliver Nilofa milk (to customers). And then he asked, did you milk it yourself?” the woman said.

Malaysiakini is withholding the name and the tweet handle of the woman.

The woman further alleged that another police personnel and a soldier who were present at the roadblock had laughed upon hearing the remark.

“This is really stupid and uncivilised. The soldier and another traffic cop who were there also laughed,” she claimed.

Her tweet has been retweeted more than 4,400 times as of last night.

In response, the police officer has denied that he made any lewd remarks during the exchange.

According to Putrajaya district police chief Fadzil Ali, the cop said he was only asking a question about the dairy product the woman was transporting.

“From the police’s initial investigation on the allegation, the police officer has denied that said anything disrespectful when asking the lady (at the roadblock).

“Instead, he was querying her about the milk product, if she had made the milk herself (you buat sendiri ke susu tu?),” said Fadzil in a statement today.

The district police chief said that other law enforcers, including military personnel who were at the location, have also denied that there was any sexual harassment as alleged by the woman.

Fadzil also confirmed that police have received a report lodged by the woman at 6pm yesterday and that the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act.

“Police have opened an investigation to look into the claims made by both parties. However, further probes would be carried out pending instruction from the deputy public prosecutor.

“The investigation paper will be completed as soon as possible, to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further decision,” he said.

Fadzil also told Malaysiakini that they had received a report from the cop denying the woman’s claims.

MKINI

.