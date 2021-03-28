HADI GETS THE FRIGHT OF HIS LIFE: COWERING & FEARFUL OF BEING BOOED & JEERED, PAS CHIEF CLOSELY GUARDED & RING-FENCED BY HIS SECURITY TEAM AS HE LEFT UMNO AGM – WHERE UMNO TOLD HIM TO HIS FACE THEY’RE SICK & TIRED OF PAS’ POLYGAMOUS WAYS – AND HE WILL HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN PN OR MN OR ELSE…
Journos left hanging as Hadi stays tight-lipped on Umno-PAS ties
KUALA LUMPUR: Emotions ran high as the media tried to get through tight security for PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s comments at the Umno general assembly here, but ultimately disappointment filled the air as the journalists were left hanging.
Abdul Hadi, who had received an invitation to attend the opening of the assembly, was closely guarded by PAS’ Unit Amal as he left Putra World Trade Centre here on Sunday (March 28) and pressmen were pushed back to make way for the Marang MP.
“I’m just trying to do my job, ” one cameraman shouted, but the guards continued to clear a path for Hadi as he made his way into a waiting car without addressing the media.
Pressmen had hoped to get his comments especially after a few Umno delegates brought up a motion to reassess the party’s relationship with PAS.
In his speech, Ahmad Zahid hoped the Muafakat Nasional pact would continue as being on the same footing would be advantageous to both parties.
“We are confident that this collaboration between us will receive support in the country’s political landscape and open opportunities for Umno and Barisan Nasional to return to lead the nation, ” he said.
Don’t be rude to your guests, Selangor PAS Youth warns Umno Youth
PETALING JAYA: Selangor PAS deputy Youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar has warned Umno Youth not to be rude to guests who will be attending the Umno general assembly.
“Don’t be rude to the guests tomorrow (today). If our father is hurt, we are prepared to face you and will definitely not keep quiet, ” he said on his Facebook page on Saturday (March 27) night.
PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man are among the guests at the Umno AGM on Sunday (March 28).
Mohamed Sukri was responding to Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who had in his Umno policy speech, during the AGM earlier on Saturday, questioned PAS’ loyalty, although reiterating that they were committed to the Muafakat Nasional pact.
However, Mohamed Sukri reminded Dr Asyraf Wajdi that the betrayal of the coalition started with the support given to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.
“Is that the value of friendship? Honest and sincere? For the survival of the ummah (Muslim community)?” he said.