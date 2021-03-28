FIRST TARGET – HAMZAH – NEXT MUHYIDDIN’S PAGOH & AZMIN’S GOMBAK? UMNO TO GUN AFTER LARUT SEAT – EVEN AS ZAHID REVEALS SHOCK ‘NUMEROUS OFFERS’ TO BUY UP OR BREAK UP UMNO

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak Umno wants to regain all the parliamentary seats it lost due to defections to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, says its chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Top on Umno’s list is the Larut parliamentary seat that is held by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who won the seat when he was still with Umno.

“Bersatu is a party that is established with the purpose of killing Umno.

“It is a party that is strengthened by several Umno MPs that jumped ship.

“In Larut, the secretary-general of Bersatu even went back to his constituency to poach Umno committee members.

“Are there no other Malays for you to poach? Why must they be Umno members?

“For that matter, I would like to declare that Perak Umno will contest the Larut seat no matter what happens, ” said Saarani when debating the presidential address at the Umno general assembly on Sunday (March 28).

Saarani, who is Perak Mentri Besar, said the other seats that Umno wants to contest are the Bagan Serai and Bukit Gantang parliamentary seats.

Bagan Serai is currently held by Deputy Health Minister Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali, who won the seat with Umno before defecting to Bersatu in June 2018.

Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Syed Abdul Fasal also won his seat as Umno MP, before quitting Umno in June 2018 to become independent.

He then officially joined Bersatu in June 2020.

Zahid: I rejected numerous offers to buy or break up Umno

KUALA LUMPUR: Some parties that wanted to buy Umno’s support and failed then tried to break up the party, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I declined each and every offer. Umno will not change its masters.

“Its masters are the people, and we will never crumble under pressure,” he said in his policy speech at the Umno General Assembly 2020 on Sunday (March 28).

Ahmad Zahid said he is thankful that he has not been alone in warding off the party’s enemies.

“I am glad to have a good team. My sincere gratitude to party leaders at all levels for helping me to strengthen Umno,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno leaders were not so gullible as to be swayed by offers and other persuasive tactics being used by these external parties.

