BOMBSHELL – ‘ALL UMNO MINISTERS, DEPUTY MINISTERS & THOSE HOLDING POSTS IN GLCs TO RESIGN BY TODAY ITSELF IF POSSIBLE’ – KU LI MAKES HEATED CALL TO UMNO MEMBERS TO HAVE CONFIDENCE IN THEIR OWN PARTY – EVEN AS ENERGY MINISTER SHAMSUL THE FIRST TO DECLARE HE’LL QUIT ‘IF PARTY TELLS ME TO DO SO’

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has asked party leaders holding posts like ministers, deputy ministers and chairmen of government-linked companies (GLCs) to resign from their posts immediately. He made this call after party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said Umno was against cooperating with PPBM, Anwar Ibrahim or DAP. Zahid also clarified that the party would contest under the Barisan Nasional banner in the next general election (GE15). Tengku Razaleigh, who is chairman of the Umno advisory council, praised Zahid’s speech at the annual general assembly this morning for reiterating the party’s Supreme Council’s stance of cutting ties with PPBM before GE15. “This means all Umno members who are ministers, deputy ministers or holding posts in GLCs must resign by today, if possible. “We used to do it solo before this. So if we have no confidence (in the party), then how are we going to contest (in GE15)?” Tengku Razaleigh, or Ku Li as he is often called, told reporters here today. In response to Zahid’s message to PAS to continue what they had jointly started under its Muafakat Nasional (MN) political pact, Tengku Razaleigh said it was now up to PAS to decide on its relationship with Umno. He said for him, Umno would be ready to oppose PAS if it wished to remain in the same bloc led by Prime Minister and PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin. “We have nothing to do with Perikatan Nasional (PN) now. So, we will fight against PN. If PAS is still with them, then we will fight them, too. “But if they (PAS) decide to be with MN, they must separate themselves from PN because we are no longer with PN. This is the final decision,” he said.

KUALA LUMPUR: Energy and natural resources minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah says he will follow his party’s directive to resign from his position in the Cabinet if it decides to ask all Umno ministers to quit their posts.

When met by reporters on the sidelines of Umno’s general assembly here today, Shamsul said he would prioritise the party’s agenda, but maintained that no such decision had been made yet as debates were still going on.

“It’s a must for leaders to concede (to the party’s decision). As a leader, personally, I will comply with the party’s decision.

“As a leader, we can’t have our own personal agenda. The priority is the party’s agenda.

“Whatever it decides, that will be my stand. And this is important to show that Umno is a party that has principles.”

Shamsul was responding to calls by Umno advisory council chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for the party’s members, who are ministers, deputy ministers or chairmen of government-linked companies, to resign their posts immediately.

Previously, Khairy Jamaluddin and Hishammuddin Hussein had also said they would resign from their ministerial posts if the party instructs them to do so.

Shamsul also said there was no need for labels such as the “ministers’ cluster” or “court cluster” for Umno leaders, saying this should be done away with to strengthen the party.

The “ministers’ cluster” refers to a faction of Umno leaders who are a part of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet, while the “court cluster” refers to those facing charges in court, including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

When met by reporters, Ahmad clarified that there was no motion for ministers to be asked to resign from the Cabinet yet.

Asked to comment on Tengku Razaleigh’s call, he told media members to wait for the end of the general assembly this evening to see what happens.

“We have to wait and see if there are any changes to the motions. We’ll wait and see if there are any proposals involving ministers. But, as of this afternoon, there’s none.”

Before the annual general assembly, Umno had announced that it would continue to support the PPBM-led Perikatan Nasional government until Parliament is dissolved to make way for GE15.

