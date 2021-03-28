MALAYS HEAR IT FOR THEMSELVES – HOW USELESS IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME! ‘PN THE MOST UNSTABLE GOVT IN THE WORLD,’ DECLARES AHMAD MASLAN – THE ONLY GOVT IN MALAYSIA TO DECLARE EMERGENCY RULE ‘FOR REASONS OF PUBLIC HEALTH’ & REFUSES TO HEED AGONG’S CALL FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE – EVEN AS DEPRAVED PAS, NOW ‘ABSOLUTELY CORRUPTED BY ABSOLUTE POWER’, RUSHES TO USE GERRYMANDERING TO WIN

AHMAD Maslan today called Perikatan Nasional the “most unstable government in the world”.

“Its leadership is constantly counting the number of MPs on its side in case any have withdrawn their support,” the Umno secretary-general said at the opening of the 2020 Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, today.

Under the PN government, he said Malaysia charted many firsts, starting with changing the federal government without an election.

A state of emergency was declared for reasons of public heath for the first time, he said.

“And while the Agong has said that parliament may convene during the emergency, there has yet to be a sitting this year,” said Maslan, before presenting the secretary-general’s annual report to the delegates at the meeting.

Umno MPs Nazri Aziz (Padang Rengas) and Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang) recently withdrew their support for the Perikatan Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. This was even though Umno was technically an ally of Bersatu until the end of the term.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said despite the coronavirus threat and the various lockdowns, the party managed to add 127,214 names to its membership roll between May 2018 and March 2021.

“As such, Umno members now total 3,359,368 at 21,883 branches in 191 divisions.”

He said the party’s Sabah division had the most members at 583,979, followed by Johor (451,778), Selangor (421,899) and Kedah (300,599).

The Umno AGM is currently in progress after it was postponed several times last year due to movement restrictions.

The party leadership is expected to formalise a decision to end political cooperation with Bersatu in the next election.

Kluang MP slams PAS over intent to gerrymander

PAS’ Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has declared his intention to manipulate the boundaries of electoral districts for the benefit of Malay-Muslims if the Islamist party wins the general election. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, March 28, 2021.

KLUANG MP Wong Shu Qi called out PAS today over its stated objective to gerrymander if it won power after the party had fought for free and fair elections as a member of the opposition.