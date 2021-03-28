MALAYS HEAR IT FOR THEMSELVES – HOW USELESS IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME! ‘PN THE MOST UNSTABLE GOVT IN THE WORLD,’ DECLARES AHMAD MASLAN – THE ONLY GOVT IN MALAYSIA TO DECLARE EMERGENCY RULE ‘FOR REASONS OF PUBLIC HEALTH’ & REFUSES TO HEED AGONG’S CALL FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE – EVEN AS DEPRAVED PAS, NOW ‘ABSOLUTELY CORRUPTED BY ABSOLUTE POWER’, RUSHES TO USE GERRYMANDERING TO WIN
AHMAD Maslan today called Perikatan Nasional the “most unstable government in the world”.
“Its leadership is constantly counting the number of MPs on its side in case any have withdrawn their support,” the Umno secretary-general said at the opening of the 2020 Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, today.
Under the PN government, he said Malaysia charted many firsts, starting with changing the federal government without an election.
A state of emergency was declared for reasons of public heath for the first time, he said.
Umno MPs Nazri Aziz (Padang Rengas) and Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang) recently withdrew their support for the Perikatan Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. This was even though Umno was technically an ally of Bersatu until the end of the term.
Meanwhile, Ahmad said despite the coronavirus threat and the various lockdowns, the party managed to add 127,214 names to its membership roll between May 2018 and March 2021.
“As such, Umno members now total 3,359,368 at 21,883 branches in 191 divisions.”
He said the party’s Sabah division had the most members at 583,979, followed by Johor (451,778), Selangor (421,899) and Kedah (300,599).
The Umno AGM is currently in progress after it was postponed several times last year due to movement restrictions.
The party leadership is expected to formalise a decision to end political cooperation with Bersatu in the next election.
Kluang MP slams PAS over intent to gerrymander
Shu was responding to PAS central committee member Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali who had said that the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies could be changed to benefit Malay-Muslims if the Islamist party and its allies won the next general election with a two-thirds majority.
The plantation industries and commodities minister said that dream could become reality if the three Malay parties of PAS, Bersatu and Umno worked together.
Shu reminded PAS that not too long ago, it had stood for electoral reform and was a founding member of electoral watchdog Bersih.
She urged PAS as a party in power today to at least review the 2012 report tabled by the special select committee on electoral reform.
The committee consisting of both government and opposition MPs was formed in 2011 after the Bersih 2.0 rally.
Shu said the report contained many recommendations to improve the electoral system and practices, including employment of indelible ink, regulation of political financing, fair delineation, strengthening the Election Commission, and researching a new electoral system.
“Unfortunately, most people remember only the indelible ink which was implemented rightaway in the 2013 general election.
“The report was sadly set aside thereafter and nothing much was done until Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over in 2018.”
She said the PH government gave independence to the Election Commission and set up an electoral reform committee charged with the mandate to review the first-past-the-post election system that was currently in use, voters’ education, and political financing.
“After the fall of PH, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) once again abandoned efforts for electoral reform.
“What Khairuddin did was to turn the clock backwards, reversing efforts to improve democracy in this country.
She said Khairuddin was openly promoting gerrymandering, using race and religion as justification.
“His action is not only a betrayal of the people who trusted PAS in its Bersih days but also all Malaysians.
“As if launching the Sheraton coup against a democratically elected (government and suspending) parliament are not already damaging enough to our democracy, PAS and Khairuddin want to further destroy Malaysia with their anti-democratic ideology.”
