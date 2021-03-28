AT PWTC, ANNUAR MUSA TOES THE UMNO LINE – ON FACEBOOK, HE SCREAMS AT HIS PARTY MATES – ‘REPENT YOUR CULTURE OF SLANDER! IT MUST HAVE BEEN APPROVED BY THE PARTY LEADERSHIP’

Annuar Musa tells Umno leaders to repent, smear no more

UMNO stalwart Annuar Musa today expressed disappointment at what he called growing “slander culture” within his party.

Annuar, who was the party secretary-general, said a poster smearing his character was on display this morning at the Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre.

In the poster, the Federal Territories minister is accused of bribing Umno members to support a motion at the AGM for the party to kowtow to Bersatu.

He said it was clear the poster could only have been put up with the leaders’ approval.

“This morning I was shocked to find out about the poster. I wonder whose work it was. It must have been approved (by the party leadership),” Annuar wrote on Facebook.

“Who is bringing forward such a motion for Umno to be subservient to Bersatu? Who are the delegates supporting such a motion?”

Annuar urged his party colleagues to change their ways.

“Repent! The slander culture appears to have become normal practice,” he said.

Annuar has locked horns with the party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the latter’s decision to cut ties with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional.

Earlier today, Zahid in his presidential speech reiterated that the party would not work with Bersatu, Anwar Ibrahim or DAP in the next polls.

He said the aim was strengthen and prepare the party for elections under the Barisan Nasional banner.

He added the caveat that new alliances could be forged post-general election. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

BN going solo: Decision in the hands of party delegates, says Annuar

The final decision whether BN will go solo in the next general election is in the hands of Umno delegates, said Ketereh Umno division chief Annuar Musa.

He said this when asked to comment on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s policy speech at the Umno annual general assembly 2020 in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

“I believe it is the president’s right to choose his narrative in his policy speech. And I think this gives the delegates the chance to really look into it and evaluate, as debates (on the policy speech) have yet to start.

“Whatever it is, we hope that everything would go smoothly,” he told reporters at the Putra World Trade Centre.

Earlier, Zahid in his speech had reiterated the party’s stand not to continue cooperation with Bersatu come the next general election.

The Bagan Datuk MP, who is also BN chairperson, stressed that Umno is also sticking to its stand not to work with Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

“It is up to the party president to include this in his policy speech,” said Annuar, adding that it is “up to Umno and party delegates whether they want to go solo (in the next election).”

Annuar, who is Federal Territories Minister, said that, however, it is good that Zahid now has made it clear his position regarding Umno’s way forward.

“At least, the president explains his plan to contest (the election) solo. Before this, it seemed like there was a plan to work with this person or that person,” he said, referring to recent speculations that Umno was planning to cooperate with PKR. – MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

