BIGGEST LOSERS ANWAR & MUHYIDDIN – UMNO DECLARES ‘NO’ TO ANWAR, BERSATU OR DAP – IN BLOW THAT WILL SEND MUHYIDDIN & SNEAKY AZMIN SCRAMBLING FOR PLANS B, C & D – WHILE TOOTHLESS ANWARISTAS SCURRY HELTER-SKELTER FOR THEIR DENTURES & MORE HOT GAS

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that the party did not have any negotiations with any other party, thus denying what Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim had claimed recently.

Zahid said Umno’s stand was still permanent and final, which was not to accept working with Anwar, DAP, or Bersatu

“I need to reaffirm our stance in the face of the general election (GE).

“We will stick to the decision of the highest council, namely no Bersatu, no Anwar, and no DAP.

“There have been no discussions with any of those parties either formally or informally.

“We will still contest using BN banners,” he said when delivering the president’s policy speech at the Umno annual general assembly 2020 at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur, today.

Previously on March 24, Zahid denied speculations over the possibility of working with PKR ahead of the next GE.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

This came after PKR president Anwar said that there been discussions between the leaders of the two parties, adding that they were still in the early stages and no understanding had been reached.

Zahid today called on Umno delegates to be confident that the party leadership would not hold any talks with DAP and PKR.

He said any negotiations would only take place after GE15 when Umno became the dominant power.

“There was no discussion either with me, the deputies, or with any party leader.

“Be confident with our stand, Umno will come first and this stand is clear.

“If we want to negotiate that will be after we are dominant, after GE15,” he added.

MKINI

.