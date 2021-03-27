MUAFAKAT AS GOOD AS DEAD! YOU’RE OUTDATED & OBSOLETE, HADI – UMNO NO LONGER BOTHERS TO GIVE FACE TO ‘FRIEND OR FOE’ PAS – ’18-YEAR-OLDS CONSIDERED ADULTS, CAN JOIN POLICE FORCE & THE ARMY – BUT CANNOT VOTE？‘

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno Supreme Council member has described as “outdated and obsolete” claims that 18-year-olds are not mature enough to vote.

In expressing disappointment over such claims, Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this point was not raised when Parliament debated the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age and implement automatic registration of voters.

“It has been debated and approved in Parliament. According to the constitution, an 18-year-old is considered an adult, including being eligible to sign a contract. That means there is trust.

“They can join the police and the army too,” he told reporters while at the Umno general assembly at Putra World Trade Centre, here.

Yesterday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who was among the 211 MPs who voted in favour of the change, said his party supported the move by the Election Commission (EC) to delay the implementation of Undi18.

He said that age is no proof of maturity. His remark raised the hackles of many non-governmental organisations and politicians who have been pressing for the implementation of the new voting age before the next general election.

Reezal said he and party colleague Khairy Jamaluddin would raise the matter in the Cabinet.

“If the registration process faces constraints, do what can be done. But the implementation should not be delayed just because there is one factor that cannot be resolved,” added Reezal.

The EC said on March 25 that the recent spate of nationwide lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its preparation to implement the new rule, which was due to go into effect in July.

It said Undi18 and the automatic voter registration system that was also due to kick in this year would now be implemented only after September 2022 at the earliest.

The EC had said there are 1.2 million people aged between 18 and 20 and they would have to wait another year to be eligible to vote.

A further 4.4 million people aged 21 and above who are yet to register as voters will also be included in the electoral roll once Undi18 kicks in. The EC has now urged them to register manually.