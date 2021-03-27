MUAFAKAT AS GOOD AS DEAD! YOU’RE OUTDATED & OBSOLETE, HADI – UMNO NO LONGER BOTHERS TO GIVE FACE TO ‘FRIEND OR FOE’ PAS – ’18-YEAR-OLDS CONSIDERED ADULTS, CAN JOIN POLICE FORCE & THE ARMY – BUT CANNOT VOTE？‘

Umno man scoffs at PAS claim that 18-year-olds are immature

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno Supreme Council member has described as “outdated and obsolete” claims that 18-year-olds are not mature enough to vote.

In expressing disappointment over such claims, Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this point was not raised when Parliament debated the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age and implement automatic registration of voters.

“It has been debated and approved in Parliament. According to the constitution, an 18-year-old is considered an adult, including being eligible to sign a contract. That means there is trust.

“They can join the police and the army too,” he told reporters while at the Umno general assembly at Putra World Trade Centre, here.

Yesterday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who was among the 211 MPs who voted in favour of the change, said his party supported the move by the Election Commission (EC) to delay the implementation of Undi18.

He said that age is no proof of maturity. His remark raised the hackles of many non-governmental organisations and politicians who have been pressing for the implementation of the new voting age before the next general election.

Reezal said he and party colleague Khairy Jamaluddin would raise the matter in the Cabinet.

“If the registration process faces constraints, do what can be done. But the implementation should not be delayed just because there is one factor that cannot be resolved,” added Reezal.

The EC said on March 25 that the recent spate of nationwide lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its preparation to implement the new rule, which was due to go into effect in July.

It said Undi18 and the automatic voter registration system that was also due to kick in this year would now be implemented only after September 2022 at the earliest.

The EC had said there are 1.2 million people aged between 18 and 20 and they would have to wait another year to be eligible to vote.

A further 4.4 million people aged 21 and above who are yet to register as voters will also be included in the electoral roll once Undi18 kicks in. The EC has now urged them to register manually.

Friend or foe? PAS must decide, says Umno Youth chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki says PAS muar choose once and for all whether it will side with his party or PPBM at the coming general election.

Asyraf said the PAS decision was needed in view of PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin having signalled that his party would not compromise over seats but would instead vie for every seat Umno had contested.

Asyraf said Umno would continue to defend and strengthen Muafakat Nasional (its alliance with PAS). However, “with (Muhyiddin) saying that PPBM would stand in all seats contested by Umno, will (PAS) be with us or otherwise?” he said.

“This is important because before we go to war, we must know who are our enemies and our friends, and friends who do not backstab, but who will be with us to the end,” he said in winding up the youth wing’s debates at the Umno general assembly today.

Citing the debates that took place throughout the day, Asyraf said it seemed the entire youth wing was in agreement with the Supreme Council’s previous decision to break off ties with PPBM once Parliament is dissolved.

He called for the party to offer Malaysians a “new deal” to win over voters, and said Umno Youth would be forming several committees to look into issues that it can champion.

He also praised the youth wing for exemplifying to Umno’s senior leadership how solidarity and unity within the party was key.

“Learn from the Umno Youth’s model. We can have differences in opinion but never do we shoot at our own feet. Look for yourselves, there were no statements from Umno Youth members attacking each other. The party must learn from this. Umno needs to strengthen the party and enter the arena in a strong and honourable manner,” he said.

