WHO THE HELL IS MUHYIDDIN? IT’S AGONG WHO WILL HAVE THE POWER TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT – IF JUST HALF OF UMNO’S MPs WITHDRAW SUPPORT, SAYS UMNO MAN – EVEN AS HIS PARTY MATE DARES ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ TO ‘MAN UP’ & QUIT THE CABINET NOW

An Umno Youth delegate has dared party leaders who hold positions in the cabinet or government-linked companies (GLCs) to resign immediately.
Kelantan Umno Youth delegate Wan Mohamed Rasman Hassan said there was no need to wait for the 15th general election.
“Umno Youth was once urged to be jantan (men). So today we demand and urge all Umno MPs to resign from the cabinet and GLCs,” he said in his speech at the youth wing’s general assembly today.
He said they should emulate Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaacob who quit the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and withdrew his support from PN in Parliament back in January.
“There is no need to wait for GE15,” Rasman added.
Umno’s current stance is that cooperation with Bersatu and the PN government will continue but only until Parliament is dissolved. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI