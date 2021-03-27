WHO THE HELL IS MUHYIDDIN? IT’S AGONG WHO WILL HAVE THE POWER TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT – IF JUST HALF OF UMNO’S MPs WITHDRAW SUPPORT, SAYS UMNO MAN – EVEN AS HIS PARTY MATE DARES ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ TO ‘MAN UP’ & QUIT THE CABINET NOW

Be ready for GE15, BN man tells Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno must make all necessary arrangements for the next general election (GE15) as it can happen anytime, says Isham Jalil.

The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) information chief said this was the first time in history that Umno and BN would face an election with a prime minister from another party.

“Therefore, we do not know when elections would be held. It could be tomorrow, next month, this year or 2023,” he told FMT.

His comments come after Umno Supreme Council member Shahidan Kassim questioned the urgency for discussions on Umno’s cooperation with PPBM, saying the polls were still far off.

Isham said the party must be prepared for GE15 ahead of time and not kick-start its plans only after Parliament is dissolved.

With Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promising there would be no more “blanket lockdowns” and that elections would be held after the emergency ends on Aug 1, he said, the country could expect GE15 to take place within this year.

According to Isham, the decision to dissolve Parliament did not completely lie in Muhyiddin’s hands, because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had the power to do so without the advice of the prime minister under the emergency.

“So, if Umno withdraws en bloc from supporting Muhyiddin, or even half of the party’s MPs withdraw, this would be enough to show the King that Muhyiddin clearly no longer has majority support and the legitimacy to be prime minister,” he said. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Be ‘jantan’, quit cabinet now, K’tan Youth delegate dares Umno ministers

An Umno Youth delegate has dared party leaders who hold positions in the cabinet or government-linked companies (GLCs) to resign immediately. Kelantan Umno Youth delegate Wan Mohamed Rasman Hassan said there was no need to wait for the 15th general election. “Umno Youth was once urged to be jantan (men). So today we demand and urge all Umno MPs to resign from the cabinet and GLCs,” he said in his speech at the youth wing’s general assembly today. He said they should emulate Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaacob who quit the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and withdrew his support from PN in Parliament back in January. “We want the party leadership to cut ties with the Perikatan Nasional government and exit immediately. “There is no need to wait for GE15,” Rasman added. Umno’s current stance is that cooperation with Bersatu and the PN government will continue but only until Parliament is dissolved. MKINI FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

