‘I WANT IT ALL TOO’ – MUHYIDDIN GOES HEAD TO HEAD WITH UMNO – THREATENS TO CONTEST ALL 222 SEATS IF UMNO DOES

PAGOH: PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin has told Umno not to be too obsessed with seats for the next general election to the point that it leaves no room for discussions with his party.

The prime minister said PPBM would contest every seat if Umno decides to contest all 222 parliamentary seats. “If it (Umno) wants to take it all, then I want to take it all, too.”

Muhyiddin said he had never been proud or arrogant, lest the people get angry.

“I understand the statements being made at the (Umno) general assembly. I was there too before this (as Umno deputy president).

“I don’t want to face a clash where, in the end, we turn our focus away from the fundamental issues,” he said at a press conference after an event here today.

He was commenting on Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan’s remark that the endeavour to unite the Malays must be led by his party.

Speaking at the youth and women’s wings assembly today, Mohamad also said the people needed to know that there can be no stable government in Malaysia without the support of the largest Malay party (Umno).

Umno’s general assembly is expected to see a proposal for Umno to cut ties with PPBM being discussed.

Be ready for GE15, BN man tells Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno must make all necessary arrangements for the next general election (GE15) as it can happen anytime, says Isham Jalil.

The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) information chief said this was the first time in history that Umno and BN would face an election with a prime minister from another party.

“Therefore, we do not know when elections would be held. It could be tomorrow, next month, this year or 2023,” he told FMT.

His comments come after Umno Supreme Council member Shahidan Kassim questioned the urgency for discussions on Umno’s cooperation with PPBM, saying the polls were still far off.

Isham said the party must be prepared for GE15 ahead of time and not kick-start its plans only after Parliament is dissolved.

With Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promising there would be no more “blanket lockdowns” and that elections would be held after the emergency ends on Aug 1, he said, the country could expect GE15 to take place within this year.

According to Isham, the decision to dissolve Parliament did not completely lie in Muhyiddin’s hands, because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had the power to do so without the advice of the prime minister under the emergency.

“So, if Umno withdraws en bloc from supporting Muhyiddin, or even half of the party’s MPs withdraw, this would be enough to show the King that Muhyiddin clearly no longer has majority support and the legitimacy to be prime minister,” he said.

