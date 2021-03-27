SUNGAI BULOH WAITING TO WELCOME HIM OR NOT, BUT NAJIB ‘CANNOT WAIT 30 YEARS LIKE LIVERPOOL’ FOR UMNO TO RETURN TO POWER – ACCUSES MUHYIDDIN REGIME OF DELAYING UNDI18 FOR FEAR YOUNG VOTERS WOULD KICK PN OUT

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak has asked Umno deputy President Mohamad Hassan to pick a different football club after the latter used Liverpool as an analogy for Umno’s political comeback.

“Tok Mat, can we pick another club as an example?

“I don’t think I can wait 30 years for Umno to come back to power and then meander around on the mid-table for a year after winning,” the Pekan lawmaker said in a Facebook post.

Najib said apart from that one little point, Mohamad did a good job rallying the team today at the Umno AGM.

“The Umno deputy president’s speech this morning was succinct and to the point, including the part where he urged the party to weed out traitors and enemies within while telling outsiders that Umno doesn’t need a lesson on ‘penyatuan Ummah’ from them,” he said.

This morning, Mohamad told party members to emulate English football club Liverpool, which won the Premier League last year after a 30-year wait.

He said Umno was not a reserve player and that its role was to lead the team in any political partnership.

He also chanted the club’s slogan, “You’ll never walk alone” at the launch of the AGM this morning.

Umno is holding its 2020 AGM today and tomorrow at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur. The event was postponed five times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is speculation over whether Umno leaders would officially sever ties with Bersatu at the assembly

Perikatan delayed Undi18 because it could lose, says Najib

Former prime minister Najib Razak says most were of the opinion that Perikatan Nasional has made the decision to delay Undi18 and automatic voter registration because it fears losing in the 15th general election. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, March 27, 2021.

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) put the brakes on Undi18 and automatic voter registration as they fear they could lose at the 15th general election, said Najib Razak.