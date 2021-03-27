SUNGAI BULOH WAITING TO WELCOME HIM OR NOT, BUT NAJIB ‘CANNOT WAIT 30 YEARS LIKE LIVERPOOL’ FOR UMNO TO RETURN TO POWER – ACCUSES MUHYIDDIN REGIME OF DELAYING UNDI18 FOR FEAR YOUNG VOTERS WOULD KICK PN OUT
FORMER prime minister Najib Razak has asked Umno deputy President Mohamad Hassan to pick a different football club after the latter used Liverpool as an analogy for Umno’s political comeback.
“Tok Mat, can we pick another club as an example?
“I don’t think I can wait 30 years for Umno to come back to power and then meander around on the mid-table for a year after winning,” the Pekan lawmaker said in a Facebook post.
Najib said apart from that one little point, Mohamad did a good job rallying the team today at the Umno AGM.
This morning, Mohamad told party members to emulate English football club Liverpool, which won the Premier League last year after a 30-year wait.
He said Umno was not a reserve player and that its role was to lead the team in any political partnership.
He also chanted the club’s slogan, “You’ll never walk alone” at the launch of the AGM this morning.
Umno is holding its 2020 AGM today and tomorrow at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur. The event was postponed five times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
There is speculation over whether Umno leaders would officially sever ties with Bersatu at the assembly
Perikatan delayed Undi18 because it could lose, says Najib
On the same issue, Najib noted that the government’s decision to delay Undi18 was “dissapointing”.
“It’s unfortunate as Undi18 and automatic voter registration were passed by all parties. Although Pakatan Harapan was the government, Barisan Nasional had also agreed on this.
“And Parliament is supreme,” said the Pekan MP.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.